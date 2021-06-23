Media Advisory: Visiquest Properties LLC Announces Revitalization and New Construction of 59 EVERGREEN APARTMENTS

The community gets its name from the historic street it is located on - “Evergreen” which is apropos considering the rebirth and rejuvenation of the Property and its National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Bronze credentials. The 20 existing townhomes (circa 1973) along 59th Ave are part of the plat, but not part of the Property. Plans include remodeling the townhome exteriors and all the common areas to blend with the new project including a new pool, resident center, fencing, landscaping, pet park and monument signage.