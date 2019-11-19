SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS) announced today that Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer, and Rahul Mathur, chief financial officer, will present at two upcoming investor events.
Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:45 p.m. PT.
Wells Fargo 2019 TMT Summit in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:35 p.m. PT.
The presentations will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of each presentation will also be available on the website following the events.
About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a premier Silicon IP and chip provider that makes data faster and safer. With 30 years of innovation, we continue to develop the foundational technology for all modern computing systems. Leveraging our semiconductor expertise, Rambus solutions speed performance, expand capacity and improve security for today’s most demanding applications. From data center and edge to artificial intelligence and automotive, our interface and security IP, and memory interface chips enable SoC and system designers to deliver their vision of the future. For more information, visit rambus.com.
