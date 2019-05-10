SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Intel

International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF), a program

of Society for Science & the Public and the world’s largest

international pre-college science competition, will take place in

Phoenix from May 12 to 17.



  • More than 1,800 high school students selected from 423 affiliate fairs
    in 80 countries, regions and territories will showcase cutting-edge
    research and inventions.


  • Finalists will compete for approximately $5 million in awards and
    scholarships.


  • The full list of finalists is available in the event
    program    . This year, 21 finalists are from the local Phoenix area.

Media must be registered to attend. To register, contact Aparna Paul,

Society for Science & the Public, at apaul@societyforscience.org.



 

 



When:






Public Exhibition of Projects






Thursday, May 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. MST





- This is the best opportunity for registered media to see,
interview, film and photograph students from across the country
and the world who are working to find solutions to global
challenges through science, technology, engineering and math
research. This year, research topics range from autonomous
vehicles to 3D printing to machine learning.






 





Awards Ceremony






Friday, May 17, from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. MST





- Registered media representatives are invited to attend the
awards ceremony where the winners will be announced. The top
prizes awarded by the Intel Foundation include the $75,000 Gordon
E. Moore Award, named after the Intel co-founder and fellow
scientist. Two additional top winning projects will receive Intel
Foundation Young Scientist Awards of $50,000 each.






 


Who:






Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science & the Public
and publisher of Science News






Pia Wilson-Body, president of the Intel Foundation




 


Where:





Phoenix Convention Center




100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix, AZ 85004




 


Quotes:





“Overcoming the challenges facing our world requires a variety of
perspectives – including young minds that understand the value of
curiosity and have a deep passion for learning,” said Pia
Wilson-Body, president of the Intel Foundation. “By using science
and innovation to further our collective understanding of the world,
the students at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair
are building the foundation for a brighter tomorrow.”




 




“The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair brings
together students from different backgrounds, geographic locations
and life experiences, demonstrating how these unique perspectives
are essential to uncovering solutions to our world’s most
intractable challenges,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of
Society for Science & the Public and publisher of Science News. “The
amazing ideas showcased here are a testament to the power of science
and education to make the worlda better place.”




 


More Info:






For information on Intel’s commitment to education, visit Intel’s
Corporate Social Responsibility page and join the conversation
on Facebook
and Twitter.






 





To learn more about Society for Science & the Public, visit its website,
and follow the group on Facebook,
Twitter,
Instagram
and Snapchat at Society4Science.






 





Find images, videos and other news from the 2019 Intel ISEF on the
Intel Newsroom’s 2019
ISEF Press Kit.






 

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping

the data-centric future with computing and communications technology

that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s

engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges

as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the

infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the

network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information

about Intel at newsroom.intel.com

and intel.com.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the

United States and other countries.

*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Jill Nishida

AxiCom for Intel

415-430-8279

Jill.Nishida@axicom.com

Gayle

Kansagor

Society for Science & the Public

703-489-1131

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles