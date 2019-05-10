SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Intel
International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF), a program
of Society for Science & the Public and the world’s largest
international pre-college science competition, will take place in
Phoenix from May 12 to 17.
More than 1,800 high school students selected from 423 affiliate fairs
in 80 countries, regions and territories will showcase cutting-edge
research and inventions.
Finalists will compete for approximately $5 million in awards and
scholarships.
The full list of finalists is available in the event
program. This year, 21 finalists are from the local Phoenix area.
Media must be registered to attend. To register, contact Aparna Paul,
Society for Science & the Public, at apaul@societyforscience.org.
Thursday, May 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. MST
Friday, May 17, from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. MST
Pia Wilson-Body, president of the Intel Foundation
Phoenix Convention Center
100 N. 3rd St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
“Overcoming the challenges facing our world requires a variety of
perspectives – including young minds that understand the value of
curiosity and have a deep passion for learning,” said Pia
Wilson-Body, president of the Intel Foundation. “By using science
and innovation to further our collective understanding of the world,
the students at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair
are building the foundation for a brighter tomorrow.”
“The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair brings
together students from different backgrounds, geographic locations
and life experiences, demonstrating how these unique perspectives
are essential to uncovering solutions to our world’s most
intractable challenges,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of
Society for Science & the Public and publisher of Science News. “The
amazing ideas showcased here are a testament to the power of science
and education to make the worlda better place.”
About Intel
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping
the data-centric future with computing and communications technology
that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s
engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges
as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the
infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the
network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information
about Intel at newsroom.intel.com
and intel.com.
Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the
United States and other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
Contacts
Jill Nishida
AxiCom for Intel
415-430-8279
Gayle
Kansagor
Society for Science & the Public
703-489-1131