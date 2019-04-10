CASA GRANDE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Access to healthcare just got easier for Casa Grande residents. The

Safeway store on Trekell Road now has an Artificial Intelligence-powered

medical clinic. Akos Med Clinic operates the clinic, and a grand opening

celebration is planned at the site for April 18 at 10:30 a.m.

Demonstrations of the AI technology and tours are planned.

The Casa Grande store joins 10 other Akos Med Clinic AI-enabled Safeway

locations in Arizona, including Ahwatukee, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale,

Laveen, Phoenix, Scottsdale (2), and Tempe, plus a 12th in

Boise, Idaho. Expansion plans are in the works to bring more stores to

other parts of Arizona, including Tucson next month, and to other states.

So what makes a visit to this healthcare clinic different from the norm?

Patients experience a completely automated health encounter using

Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality:

Patients are greeted by the medical assistant/phlebotomist and given a

tablet to engage with the Artificial Intelligence. The AI guides them

through registration, insurance validation, payment, and information

collection regarding their chief complaint, which is required for

diagnosis.

At the end of the Q&A, the patient is guided to an exam room where they

sit in front of a computer screen and a rack of simple-to-use,

FDA-approved medical devices.

Augmented Reality guides the patient on how to use the devices to

collect objective measurements such as weight, temperature, blood

pressure, and blood oxygen content, as well as ear, nose and throat

images, and chest, lung and abdomen sounds.

A complete patient work-up is sent electronically to an Akos medical

provider (physician or nurse practitioner) with a breakdown of potential

illnesses and treatment options.

Through a video consultation, the provider engages with the patient to

review the AI-collected information, verify the diagnosis, and confirm

or modify the treatment plan formulated by the system. The provider may

also order lab tests that are collected by the medical

assistant/phlebotomist.

On average, the clinic visit will take about 20 minutes.

After the visit concludes, required follow-up tests and/or prescriptions

are ordered by the provider and sent electronically to the appropriate

healthcare partners. The AI also automatically charts the visit into the

patient’s electronic health record, and bills the patient’s insurance.

After the patient finishes their visit, the medical

assistant/phlebotomist cleans and sanitizes the instruments.

Contacts

Andrea Smiley

480-560-9214

andrea.c.smiley@gmail.com.

