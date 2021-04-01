Medical device giant to open plant in Tucson, creating high skilled jobs

A major global supplier of medical devices is building a $65 million manufacturing plant on Tucson’s southeast side that will employ about 40 workers when it opens next year.

New Jersey-based Becton, Dickinson and Co. — which makes everything from syringes to laboratory instruments — said its planned 120,000-square foot facility will be built at the northeast corner of East Valencia and South Kolb roads and will be a hub for the company’s supply chain, serving as a final-stage manufacturing and sterilization center.

The new plant will be built on about 32 acres and is expected to be operational in mid-2022, the company said Thursday.

Becton Dickinson, which is often referred to as BD, says it plans to hire engineers, scientists, quality control specialists and other skilled talent to staff the new facility.

Sun Corridor Inc., the Tucson region’s economic development agency, projects that the company’s investment will have a $122 million economic impact over the next 10 years.

The company said it is investing heavily in its in-house capacity for manufacturing and sterilization as part of the company’s response to COVID-19 and commitment to public health.