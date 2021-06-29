MedMen Announces Growth Plan Update

Forward-looking information and statements are not based on historical facts but instead are based on assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management of the Company at the time they were provided or made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the Forward-Looking Statements in this press release and other reports we file with, or furnish to, the SEC and other regulatory agencies and made by our directors, officers, other employees, and other persons authorized to speak on our behalf. Such factors include, without limitation: (i) ability to effectively deal with the restrictions, limitations and health issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments; (iii) development costs remaining consistent with budgets, (iv) the ability to effectively manage growth, including anticipated and unanticipated costs; (v) achieving the anticipated results of the Company’s strategic plans; (vi) the adequacy of our capital resources and liquidity, including but not limited to, availability of sufficient cash flow to execute our business plan (either within the expected timeframe or at all); (vii) the ability to raise necessary or desired funds to achieve our strategic business plan; (viii) obtaining and maintaining all required licenses, approvals and permits; (ix) favorable production levels and sustainable costs; (x) inputs, suppliers and skilled labor being unavailable or available only at uneconomic costs; (xi) supply chain disruptions of materials and technology for tenant improvements and timing of regulatory approval related to new and expanded retail stores, including the expansion in Oak Park, IL; (xii) adverse future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical and recreational marijuana; (xiii) consumer interest in our products and products of other brands that we offer in our stores; (xiv) competition; (xv) government regulation of our activities and products including, but not limited, to the areas of taxation and environmental protection; (xvi) the risks of operating in the marijuana industry in the United States; (xvii) the outcome of any claims, litigation and proceedings of which we are a party, including any settlements of litigation or regulatory actions pending against us or other legal contingencies; (xviii) our ability to conduct operations in a safe, efficient and effective manner; (xix) changes in general economic, business and political conditions in which we operate, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws generally and (xx) and those other risk factors discussed in MedMen’s Form 10 (as amended), and other continuous disclosure filings, all available under MedMen’s profile on www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov.