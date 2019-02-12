LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX:
MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) is pleased to announce that it has closed its
previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of Kannaboost
Technology Inc. and CSI Solutions LLC, collectively referred to as
“Level Up,” two vertically-integrated operations in Arizona. The
acquisition includes retail locations in Scottsdale and Tempe, as well
as 25,000 square feet of cultivation and production capacity in Tempe
and Phoenix. The acquisition also includes a 40 percent stake in
top-selling brand K.I.N.D. Concentrates, which is currently distributed
in over 90 percent of the dispensaries in Arizona. The Company paid a
combination of cash and stock valued at an aggregate of $33.5 million.
With the closing of the Acquisition and following the completion of the
pending acquisition of PharmaCann, LLC, MedMen will be licensed for
three medical-use cannabis dispensaries in Arizona. The flagship Level
Up location in Scottsdale is one of the highest-grossing dispensaries in
the state.
MedMen’s National Expanding Footprint and Operational Status
MedMen continues to bring assets online with the number of operational
retail locations now at 20 with the addition of these assets.
State
Retail
Cultivation/Manufacturing
Stores Permitted Under Licenses
Currently Operational Stores1
Licenses for Facilities2
MedMen
PharmaCann
MedMen
PharmaCann
MedMen
PharmaCann
Arizona
3
0
3
0
X
California
12
0
9
0
X
Florida
30
0
0
0
X
Illinois
1
4
1
4
X
Maryland
0
1
0
1
Massachusetts
0
3
0
1
X
Michigan
1
1
0
0
Nevada
3
0
3
0
X
New York
4
4
4
4
X
X
Ohio
0
1
0
0
X
Pennsylvania
0
9
0
0
X
Virginia
0
1
0
0
X
TOTAL:
54
24
20
10
TOTALS COMBINED:
78
30
1. Includes five "Powered by MedMen" stores not yet MedMen rebranded but
owned by the Company. Also, includes two stores managed but not owned by
the Company.
2. The chart includes licenses to be acquired through the announced
PharmaCann transaction and recently closed acquisitions. Through the
acquisition of PharmaCann, MedMen will own an additional twenty-five
licenses across 12 states (permitting operation of an additional 24
retail facilities and 7 cultivation/manufacturing facilities). Those 12
states comprise approximately 50% of the total U.S. population.
ABOUT MEDMEN:
MedMen is a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S. and
flagship stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. MedMen’s mission
is to provide an unparalleled experience that invites the world to
discover the remarkable benefits of cannabis because a world where
cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer, healthier and happier world.
Learn more at www.medmen.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” and
“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable
securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking information”) with
respect to the Company, including, but not limited to: information
concerning the completion of the contemplated business combination with
PharmaCann, LLC, expectations regarding whether the contemplated
acquisition will be consummated, including whether conditions to the
consummation of the proposed acquisition of PharmaCann will be satisfied
and whether the proposed acquisition will be completed on the current
terms, the timing for completing the proposed acquisition of PharmaCann,
expectations for the effects of the proposed acquisition of PharmaCann,
including the potential number and location of facilities and stores or
licenses therefor to be acquired, expectations regarding the markets to
be entered into by or expansion in current markets by the Company as a
result of completing such proposed acquisition, the ability of the
Company to successfully achieve its business objectives as a result of
completing the contemplated acquisition, estimates of future
cultivation, manufacturing and extraction capacity, estimates of future
revenue or revenue growth (and the method by which such future revenue
is generated), store related forecasts, including as to number of
planned stores to be opened in the future, and any other statement that
may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future plans, intentions,
levels of activity, results, financial position, operational or
financial performance or achievements. Such forward-looking information
involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which
may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, financial
position, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially
different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results,
financial position, performance or achievements expressed or implied by
such forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking
information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,”
“expects,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,”
“forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates,” will,” “projects,” or “believes”
or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases,
or statements that certain actions, events, results or conditions “may,”
“could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.
Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein
constitutes forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and
is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the
date the statements are made including among other things assumptions
about: the contemplated acquisition being completed on the current terms
and current contemplated timeline; development costs remaining
consistent with budgets; favorable equity and debt capital markets; the
ability to raise sufficient capital to advance the business of the
Company; favorable operating conditions; political and regulatory
stability; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits;
receipt of governmental approvals and permits; sustained labor
stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; favorable
production levels and costs from the Company’s operations; the pricing
of various cannabis products; the level of demand for cannabis products;
and the availability of third party service providers and other inputs
for the Company’s operations. While the Company considers these
assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to
significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory,
competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other
factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions,
events, results or conditions to be materially different from those
projected in the forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based
on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and
there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.
Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans,
intentions, activities, results, financial position, performance or
achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future
plans, intentions, activities, results, financial position, performance
or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking
information. Such factors include, among others: the ability to
consummate the proposed acquisition; the ability to obtain requisite
regulatory approvals and third party consents and the satisfaction of
other conditions to the consummation of the proposed acquisition on the
proposed terms and schedule; the potential impact of the announcement or
consummation of the proposed acquisition on relationships, including
with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors;
the diversion of management time on the proposed acquisition; risks
relating to cannabis being illegal under US federal law and risks of
federal enforcement actions related to cannabis; negative changes in the
political environment or in the regulation of cannabis and the Company’s
business; risks relating to lack of banking providers and
characterization of the Company’s revenue as proceeds of crime as a
result of anti-money laundering laws and regulation; the costs of
compliance with and the risk of liability being imposed under the laws
the Company operates under including environmental regulations; negative
shifts in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry and
cannabis consumption; risks that service providers may suspend or
withdraw services; the limited operating history of the Company;
reliance on the expertise and judgement of senior management of the
Company; increasing competition in the industry; risks related to
financing activities, including leverage; risks related to the
management of growth; increased costs related to the Company becoming a
publicly traded company; risks inherent in an agricultural business;
adverse agricultural conditions impacting cannabis yields; risks
relating to rising energy costs; risks of product liability and other
safety related liability as a result of usage of the Company's cannabis
products; negative future research regarding safety and efficacy of
cannabis and cannabis derived products; risk of shortages of or price
increases in key inputs, suppliers and skilled labor; a lack of reliable
data on the medical and adult-use cannabis industry; loss of
intellectual property rights or protections; cybersecurity risks;
constraints on marketing products; fraudulent activity by employees,
contractors and consultants; tax and insurance related risks; risk of
litigation; conflicts of interest; compliance with extensive government
regulation; changes in general economic, business and political
conditions, including changes in the financial markets; as well as those
risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Information Form filed on
SEDAR at www.sedar.com
on November 2, 2018 and discussed in the Company’s other public filings
available on SEDAR. Although the Company has attempted to identify
important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially,
there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated,
estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such
forward-looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results
and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such
information.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking
information. Forward-looking information is provided and made as of the
date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any
obligation to revise or update any forward-looking information other
than as required by applicable law.
OFFICER CONTACT:
Adam Bierman
Chief Executive Officer
Email:
(833) 633-6362
MEDIA CONTACT:
Briana Chester
Director of Public
Relations
Email: briana.chester@medmen.com
(424)
888-4260
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Stéphanie Van Hassel
Head
of Investor Relations
Email: investors@medmen.com
(323)
705-3025