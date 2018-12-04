Company Closes Acquisition of Top Medical Marijuana Operator in
the State
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedMen
Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX:
MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) today announced that it has completed its
acquisition of Omaha Management Services, LLC, for control of Monarch, a
Scottsdale, Arizona-based licensed medical cannabis license holder with
dispensary, cultivation and processing operations. The transaction, with
WhiteStar Solutions LLC (“WhiteStar”), included the acquisition of
WhiteStar’s exclusive co-manufacturing and licensing agreements with
Kiva, Mirth Provisions and HUXTON for the state of Arizona.
“As we look to operationalize the acquisitions we have made in recent
months, our team has focused on timely and seamless transitions,” said
Adam Bierman, MedMen chief executive and co-founder. “From the signing
of the letter of agreement in October to opening our first dispensary in
Arizona, we have been able to activate in a matter of weeks. It is
testament to the quality of our team and I couldn’t be prouder of our
staff.”
The Monarch dispensary opened officially under MedMen management on
Monday, December 3. It will eventually be rebranded as a MedMen store.
Arizona is one of the largest medical marijuana markets in the country
with over 180,000 current patients. The state also represents one of the
larger addressable adult-use markets in the U.S. A ballot measure to
legalize adult-use narrowly missed in 2016, and is expected to return in
2020.
Monarch was the first cannabis dispensary to break ground in Scottsdale.
In addition to the dispensary, MedMen now operates a 20,000-square-foot
cultivation and manufacturing facility in Mesa, Arizona, which currently
distributes branded products to over 60 dispensaries in the state.
MedMen paid approximately 80 percent in stock and 20 percent in cash for
the assets. The stock consideration will be satisfied by way of issuance
of shares of MedMen Enterprises, Inc.
Arizona
3
1
4
1
California
10
8
2
0
Florida
30
0
1
1
Illinois
5
0
2
0
Maryland
1
0
0
0
Massachusetts
3
0
1
0
Michigan
1
0
0
0
Nevada
3
3
1
1
New York
8
4
2
1
Ohio
1
1
1
0
Pennsylvania
3
0
1
0
Virginia
1
0
1
0
69
17
16
4
ABOUT MEDMEN:
MedMen Enterprises is a leading cannabis company in the U.S. with assets
and operations nationwide. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings expertise
and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the nation’s largest
financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws. Visit http://www.medmen.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This press release contains certain “forward-looking information”
within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may
also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements”
within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking
information and forward-looking statements are not representative of
historical facts or information or current condition, but instead
represent only MedMen’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or
objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and
outside of MedMen’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information
or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of
forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not
expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”,
“intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or
variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that
certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or
“will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained
herein may include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the
Arizona cannabis market and expectations for other economic, business,
and/or competitive factors.
By identifying such information and statements in this manner, MedMen
is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject
to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may
cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements
of MedMen to be materially different from those expressed or implied by
such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the
forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in
this press release, MedMen has made certain assumptions. Among the key
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the
following: changes in general economic, business and political
conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in
applicable laws and compliance with extensive government regulation.
Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors
materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking
information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary
materially from those described herein as intended, planned,
anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.
Although MedMen believes that the assumptions and factors used in
preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking
information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be
placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee
can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will
prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ
materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained
in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and
MedMen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information
and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced
herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All
subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements
attributable to MedMen or persons acting on its behalf is expressly
qualified in its entirety by this notice.
