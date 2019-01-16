LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MedMen

Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX:

MMNFF) (FSE: A2JM6N) announced today unaudited systemwide revenue for

its fiscal 2019 second quarter ended December 29, 2018. Across the

Company’s operations in California, Nevada, New York and Arizona,

systemwide revenue was US$29.9 million (CA$39.7 million). This

represents a 40% quarter-over-quarter increase over its fiscal 2019

first quarter ended September 30, 2018. Systemwide revenue, pro forma

for pending acquisitions that have not yet closed, was US$49.5 million

(CA$65.7 million) for the quarter. For the second quarter, gross margin

across its retail operations was 54%1, compared to 45% in the

previous quarter. The Company is expected to post its fiscal 2019 second

quarter results in February.



 

 

 


 

 

 


 

 

 


 

 

 

Expected





Q1 2019




Q2 2019




%




Closing

(Currency in USD)

 

 

 

Actual

 

 

 

Actual

 

 

 

Change

 

 

 

(Fiscal)

Systemwide Revenue




$

21.4




$

29.9




40

%




--


Revenue from Pending Acquisitions2






$

17.9




$

19.6




10

%





PharmaCann (National)
















Q4 2019

Level Up (Arizona)
















Q3 2019

Buddy’s (California)
















Q3 2019

Seven Point (Illinois)
















Q3 2019

Ann Arbor (Michigan)3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1 2020

Total Pro Forma Revenue

 

 

 

$

39.3

 

 

 

$

49.5

 

 

 

26

%

 

 

 

 

















 


End of Quarter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail Licenses

 

 

 


77




 



 


Operational Stores (Including Pending Acquisitions)

 

 

 


31




 



 

 








 

Systemwide retail revenue for the quarter, including revenue from

pending announced acquisitions, is based on 31 retail stores that were

operational at the end of the quarter. This includes the MedMen Paradise

location near McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, which opened

in October, and the MedMen Scottsdale location in Arizona, which opened

in December through the closing of the Monarch acquisition. The

operational retail locations, including pending acquisitions, represent

40% of the 77 total stores that the Company is licensed for across 12

states.

Strong systemwide retail revenue for the quarter is primarily

attributable to MedMen’s stores in Southern California’s recreational

market. In California, the Company’s eight retail locations reported a

combined US$23.7 million (CA$31.4 million) in revenue, which represents

a 27% quarter-over-quarter increase. Cowen’s most recent estimate

projects California will be a US$11 billion market by the end of 20304.

“California is the prize of the cannabis industry and the performance of

our stores, quarter-over-quarter, is a reflection of our continued

execution in our home state,” said Adam Bierman, MedMen chief executive

officer and co-founder.

In addition to growing revenue at its existing locations, the Company

has 16 new locations slated to open during calendar year 2019, including

12 locations in Florida, where the Company is licensed for up to 30

locations. The Company is set to open four retail stores in Florida in

the next 90 days, which include locations in Miami Beach, Orlando, West

Palm Beach and Key West.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen Enterprises is a leading cannabis company in the U.S. with assets

and operations across the country. Based in Los Angeles, MedMen brings

expertise and capital to the cannabis industry and is one of the

nation’s largest financial supporters of progressive marijuana laws.

Visit http://www.medmen.com

USD/CAD of $0.7543 as of January 16, 2019.

1 Total cost of goods sold across the Company’s retail

operations was $16.2 million during the quarter

2 Includes unaudited net revenue from retail stores and

licenses to be acquired through pending acquisitions

3 During the quarter, the Company signed a definitive

agreement to acquire a retail operation in Michigan through a

combination of cash and shares. The Company does not disclose deal

values for transactions it deems immaterial from a purchase price

standpoint.

4 Cowen Group per “Cannabis: $75B Opportunity; Category

Cross-Currents Keep Us Cautious on Booze”

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information”

within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may

also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements”

within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking

information and forward-looking statements are not representative of

historical facts or information or current condition, but instead

represent only MedMen’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or

objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and

outside of MedMen’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information

or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of

forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not

expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”,

“intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or

variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that

certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or

“will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained

herein may include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the

Arizona cannabis market and expectations for other economic, business,

and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, MedMen

is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject

to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may

cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements

of MedMen to be materially different from those expressed or implied by

such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the

forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in

this press release, MedMen has made certain assumptions. Among the key

factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the

following: changes in general economic, business and political

conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in

applicable laws and compliance with extensive government regulation.

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors

materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking

information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary

materially from those described herein as intended, planned,

anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although MedMen believes that the assumptions and factors used in

preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking

information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be

placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee

can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will

prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ

materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained

in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and

MedMen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information

and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced

herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All

subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements

attributable to MedMen or persons acting on its behalf is expressly

qualified in its entirety by this notice.

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Briana Chester

Senior Publicist

Email:

briana.chester@medmen.com

(424)

888-4260

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Stéphanie Van Hassel

Head

of Investor Relations

Email: investors@medmen.com

(323)

705-3025

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles