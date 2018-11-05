FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MD #MEDNAX--MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), today announced that it is scheduled to make

presentations at two upcoming investor conferences.

The Company will present on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET

to investors attending the Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference in New York.

MEDNAX will also present on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 2:50 p.m. MT

to investors attending the Credit Suisse 27th Annual

Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale.

The presentations will be broadcast through live audio webcasts and will

be available for replay at www.mednax.com/investors.

ABOUT MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc. is a national health solutions partner comprised of the

nation's leading providers of physician services. Physicians and

advanced practitioners practicing as part of MEDNAX are reshaping the

delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using

evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research

and telemedicine to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality,

cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through

its affiliated professional corporations, MEDNAX provides services

through a network of more than 4,200 physicians in all 50 states and

Puerto Rico. In addition to its national physician network, MEDNAX

provides services to healthcare facilities and physicians in over 40

states through two complementary businesses, consisting of a management

services company and a consulting services company. Additional

information is available at www.mednax.com.

Contacts

MEDNAX, Inc.

Charles Lynch, 954-384-0175, x 5692

Vice

President, Strategy and Investor Relations

charles_lynch@mednax.com

