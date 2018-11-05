FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$MD #MEDNAX--MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD), today announced that it is scheduled to make
presentations at two upcoming investor conferences.
The Company will present on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET
to investors attending the Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference in New York.
MEDNAX will also present on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 2:50 p.m. MT
to investors attending the Credit Suisse 27th Annual
Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale.
The presentations will be broadcast through live audio webcasts and will
be available for replay at www.mednax.com/investors.
ABOUT MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc. is a national health solutions partner comprised of the
nation's leading providers of physician services. Physicians and
advanced practitioners practicing as part of MEDNAX are reshaping the
delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using
evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research
and telemedicine to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality,
cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through
its affiliated professional corporations, MEDNAX provides services
through a network of more than 4,200 physicians in all 50 states and
Puerto Rico. In addition to its national physician network, MEDNAX
provides services to healthcare facilities and physicians in over 40
states through two complementary businesses, consisting of a management
services company and a consulting services company. Additional
information is available at www.mednax.com.
Contacts
MEDNAX, Inc.
Charles Lynch, 954-384-0175, x 5692
Vice
President, Strategy and Investor Relations