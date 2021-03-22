Megan Detz to Join Cable One as Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Detz has more than 20 years of experience in the information technology (IT) services industry leading the development and implementation of effective human resource strategies that support associate growth and engagement. She currently serves as Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Administration at Hargray Communications (“Hargray”). Cable One has been a minority investor in Hargray since October 2020. In February 2021, the Company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement with Hargray to acquire the remaining equity interests it does not already own. The transaction is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2021, at which time Detz will officially assume her new responsibilities at Cable One.