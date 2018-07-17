Agency relocates to accommodate expansion

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--meltmedia today announced the opening of its new 20,000-square-foot

office suite at the Rio2100 corporate park in Tempe, Arizona. The

digital agency formerly occupied office space west of downtown Tempe.

“Our employee count has increased by a factor of five since we

originally moved into our previous office,” said Justin Grossman, chief

executive officer of meltmedia. “The new space allows us to continue

scaling the business, with capacity for double the number individuals

that we currently employ.”

meltmedia selected its new location to accommodate the growth of both

its local employee base and a national account portfolio. With its

proximity to dining, hotels, and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, the new

office suite enables meltmedia to easily service its clients in

locations ranging from San Francisco to New York.

The distinctive space was designed by Phoenix-based Krause

Interior Architects to reflect the agency’s unique personality and

work style. Iconic features include an employee café serving local beer

and coffee; 120 square feet of moss walls; and an entryway specially

constructed to foster a dog-friendly work environment, a longstanding

part of the company’s culture.

Brad Krause, the office’s principal architect, described the vision for

meltmedia’s new space: “The office is a perfect blend of openness and

warmth. Exposed ceilings and raw building materials create a sense of

expansiveness, while ‘neighborhoods’ of desks and private workspaces

allow for small group collaboration and uninterrupted independent work.”

The office is also intended to serve as a gathering place for design,

development, and technology meetup groups, with large classroom and

presentation spaces.

For media inquiries or to schedule a tour, contact clare.kirlin@meltmedia.com.

About meltmedia

meltmedia is an award-winning digital strategy, design, and development

agency. Established in 2000 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the

meltmedia team consists of over 80 onshore, in-house designers,

developers, and strategists who live to create the world's most

inspiring digital experiences. Its portfolio of leading national

biotech, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and other industry clients includes

Genentech (a member of the Roche Group), HonorHealth, and Scholastic.

meltmedia has been named the #1 web design agency, #1 mobile development

firm, a top five software company, and a best place to work by the Phoenix

Business Journal, and an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company in

America. Visit meltmedia online at meltmedia.com.

Contacts

meltmedia

Clare Kirlin, 602-340-9440

Director of Marketing

clare.kirlin@meltmedia.com

