Agency relocates to accommodate expansion
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--meltmedia today announced the opening of its new 20,000-square-foot
office suite at the Rio2100 corporate park in Tempe, Arizona. The
digital agency formerly occupied office space west of downtown Tempe.
“Our employee count has increased by a factor of five since we
originally moved into our previous office,” said Justin Grossman, chief
executive officer of meltmedia. “The new space allows us to continue
scaling the business, with capacity for double the number individuals
that we currently employ.”
meltmedia selected its new location to accommodate the growth of both
its local employee base and a national account portfolio. With its
proximity to dining, hotels, and Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, the new
office suite enables meltmedia to easily service its clients in
locations ranging from San Francisco to New York.
The distinctive space was designed by Phoenix-based Krause
Interior Architects to reflect the agency’s unique personality and
work style. Iconic features include an employee café serving local beer
and coffee; 120 square feet of moss walls; and an entryway specially
constructed to foster a dog-friendly work environment, a longstanding
part of the company’s culture.
Brad Krause, the office’s principal architect, described the vision for
meltmedia’s new space: “The office is a perfect blend of openness and
warmth. Exposed ceilings and raw building materials create a sense of
expansiveness, while ‘neighborhoods’ of desks and private workspaces
allow for small group collaboration and uninterrupted independent work.”
The office is also intended to serve as a gathering place for design,
development, and technology meetup groups, with large classroom and
presentation spaces.
For media inquiries or to schedule a tour, contact clare.kirlin@meltmedia.com.
About meltmedia
meltmedia is an award-winning digital strategy, design, and development
agency. Established in 2000 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the
meltmedia team consists of over 80 onshore, in-house designers,
developers, and strategists who live to create the world's most
inspiring digital experiences. Its portfolio of leading national
biotech, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and other industry clients includes
Genentech (a member of the Roche Group), HonorHealth, and Scholastic.
meltmedia has been named the #1 web design agency, #1 mobile development
firm, a top five software company, and a best place to work by the Phoenix
Business Journal, and an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company in
America. Visit meltmedia online at meltmedia.com.
