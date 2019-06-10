Agency expands pharmaceutical marketing services
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The digital agency meltmedia has achieved Multichannel Partner status
with Veeva, a cloud-based software solutions provider. The agency earned
certifications for Veeva’s CLM (closed-loop marketing) and CRM Approved
Email products, which are designed to help pharmaceutical marketers
tailor interactions and personalize messaging for healthcare providers.
Veeva’s suite of digital marketing solutions serves a growing number of
pharmaceutical and biotech organizations seeking powerful, proven, and
compliant tools. Multichannel Partners give Veeva customers peace of
mind that their strategies are executed by qualified, accountable
professionals.
“Pharmaceutical marketers are doubling down on their efforts to provide
a consumer-grade user experience,” said Mike Moulton, chief technology
officer at meltmedia. “Veeva’s technology allows us to deliver on this
vision for our clients without sacrificing speed to market, workflow
efficiency, or regulatory considerations.”
meltmedia has served the pharmaceutical industry for nearly twenty
years, and established its Veeva practice in 2013. Its latest
credentials augment the agency’s healthcare marketing services and
growing roster of pharmaceutical clients.
“Pharmaceutical marketers rely on agency partners for industry fluency,
deep technical expertise, and ahead-of-trend digital innovation,” said
Justin Grossman, chief executive officer at meltmedia. “Our certified
Veeva capabilities put meltmedia’s clients in an even stronger
competitive position on all fronts.”
