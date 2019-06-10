Agency expands pharmaceutical marketing services

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The digital agency meltmedia has achieved Multichannel Partner status

with Veeva, a cloud-based software solutions provider. The agency earned

certifications for Veeva’s CLM (closed-loop marketing) and CRM Approved

Email products, which are designed to help pharmaceutical marketers

tailor interactions and personalize messaging for healthcare providers.

Veeva’s suite of digital marketing solutions serves a growing number of

pharmaceutical and biotech organizations seeking powerful, proven, and

compliant tools. Multichannel Partners give Veeva customers peace of

mind that their strategies are executed by qualified, accountable

professionals.

“Pharmaceutical marketers are doubling down on their efforts to provide

a consumer-grade user experience,” said Mike Moulton, chief technology

officer at meltmedia. “Veeva’s technology allows us to deliver on this

vision for our clients without sacrificing speed to market, workflow

efficiency, or regulatory considerations.”

meltmedia has served the pharmaceutical industry for nearly twenty

years, and established its Veeva practice in 2013. Its latest

credentials augment the agency’s healthcare marketing services and

growing roster of pharmaceutical clients.

“Pharmaceutical marketers rely on agency partners for industry fluency,

deep technical expertise, and ahead-of-trend digital innovation,” said

Justin Grossman, chief executive officer at meltmedia. “Our certified

Veeva capabilities put meltmedia’s clients in an even stronger

competitive position on all fronts.”

About meltmedia

meltmedia is an award-winning technical marketing agency. Established in

2000, the meltmedia team consists of approximately 70 onshore, in-house

designers, developers, and strategists who live to create the world's

most inspiring digital experiences. Its portfolio of leading national

biotech, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and other industry clients includes

Genentech (a member of the Roche Group), Pharmacyclics, and Denali

Therapeutics. meltmedia has been named the #1 web design agency, #1

mobile development firm, a top five software company, an Inc.

Best Place to Work in America, and an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing

company in America.

