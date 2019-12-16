Agency honored as a top employer for fifth year in a row
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Phoenix Business Journal has selected meltmedia as a Best Place to Work in the small business category for the fifth consecutive year. The agency was the sixth-highest ranking finalist among companies with 50 to 99 employees.
“It’s a privilege to be recognized alongside the many outstanding employers in our community,” said Justin Grossman, meltmedia’s chief executive officer. “The Phoenix Business Journal rankings are based on anonymous employee input, which is a reliable indicator that meltmedians truly feel the impact of our efforts to create a positive workplace culture.”
In the year since its last ranking, meltmedia has launched several innovative programs to improve the employee experience. These include a quarterly celebration of employee anniversaries with personalized gifts and catered meals; a computer science education and certification program designed to make technical concepts accessible to all employees; a formal mentorship program that fosters leadership and professional development organization-wide; and the implementation of a comprehensive HR software stack that has standardized training, performance reviews, employee satisfaction analysis, and benefits and payroll management.
“We’ve been in business for 19 years,” said Matt Rausch, vice president of human resources. “And every year, we find ways to provide our employees with an even better experience. No matter how many awards we win, that work is never finished. And we don’t want it to be; it’s what defines a winning culture.”
As it enters its twentieth year in business, meltmedia plans to scale its staff and capabilities in order to serve a growing number of clients nationwide. “We’re at a tipping point,” said Justin Grossman, “and our continued focus on company culture is critical to tipping us in the right direction. We look forward to a banner year in 2020.”
About meltmedia
meltmedia is an award-winning technical marketing agency. Established in 2000, the meltmedia team consists of approximately 70 onshore, in-house designers, developers, and strategists who live to create the world's most inspiring digital experiences. Its portfolio of leading healthcare clients includes Genentech (a member of the Roche Group), Pharmacyclics, and Denali Therapeutics. meltmedia has been named the #1 web design agency, #1 mobile development firm, a top five software company, a best place to work, and an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company in America.
