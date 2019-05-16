Agency named as a top U.S. employer

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inc. magazine has selected meltmedia as a winner of its 2019 Best

Workplaces Award, a competitive national ranking that places the agency

among the top employers in the United States. The list is the result of

a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American

companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant

cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346

finalists. Selections are based on anonymous employee input on topics

including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the

future to ensure the credibility of the results.

“We launched meltmedia in 2000 with one purpose: to create the kind of

company people want to work for and create a culture of empowerment so

they can learn and grow,” said Justin Grossman, meltmedia’s chief

executive officer. “As a result of that focus, we now receive an average

of fifty to one hundred applications for each open position. We are

honored that our continuous investment in employee engagement has been

recognized on a national level.”

Today, meltmedia sustains its employee commitment through innovative

engagement programs, partner investment, embracement of community, and a

culture of accountability. Its employee-first management philosophy is

designed to create an environment where employees are given the autonomy

to do their best work, resulting in industry-leading employee tenure and

client retention rates.

“We provide a supportive environment for employees, including flexible

work-from-home policy, monthly social events, generous paid time off,

and an innovative office space designed to accommodate individual

needs,” said Matt Rausch, vice president of human resources. “But we are

driven by more than perks; meltmedians’ unique personalities,

outstanding contributions, and innovative approaches are the key factors

in our success.”

meltmedia partners externally to maximize its positive impact on the

industry, technology, and local communities it serves. The agency

sponsors and supports organizations such as the Drupal Association,

Arizona Technology Council, Digital Pharma conference series, Tech

Ladies, Arizona State University Graphic Information Technology Program,

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Heart Association, Pat

Tillman Foundation, and Interaction Design Association.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is

more important than ever,” said Inc. magazine editor in chief

James Ledbetter. “The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list

are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

About meltmedia

meltmedia is an award-winning technical marketing agency. Established in

2000, the meltmedia team consists of approximately 70 onshore, in-house

designers, developers, and strategists who live to create the world's

most inspiring digital experiences. Its portfolio of leading national

biotech, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and other industry clients includes

Genentech (a member of the Roche Group), Pharmacyclics, and Scholastic.

meltmedia has been named the #1 web design agency, #1 mobile development

firm, a top five software company, a best place to work, and an Inc.

5000 fastest-growing company in America. To explore current employment

opportunities, visit meltmedia.com/careers.

Contacts

Clare Kirlin, Director of Marketing

Tel.: (602) 340-9440

clare.kirlin@meltmedia.com

