Agency named as a top U.S. employer
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inc. magazine has selected meltmedia as a winner of its 2019 Best
Workplaces Award, a competitive national ranking that places the agency
among the top employers in the United States. The list is the result of
a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American
companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant
cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.
Collecting data on nearly 2,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 346
finalists. Selections are based on anonymous employee input on topics
including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the
future to ensure the credibility of the results.
“We launched meltmedia in 2000 with one purpose: to create the kind of
company people want to work for and create a culture of empowerment so
they can learn and grow,” said Justin Grossman, meltmedia’s chief
executive officer. “As a result of that focus, we now receive an average
of fifty to one hundred applications for each open position. We are
honored that our continuous investment in employee engagement has been
recognized on a national level.”
Today, meltmedia sustains its employee commitment through innovative
engagement programs, partner investment, embracement of community, and a
culture of accountability. Its employee-first management philosophy is
designed to create an environment where employees are given the autonomy
to do their best work, resulting in industry-leading employee tenure and
client retention rates.
“We provide a supportive environment for employees, including flexible
work-from-home policy, monthly social events, generous paid time off,
and an innovative office space designed to accommodate individual
needs,” said Matt Rausch, vice president of human resources. “But we are
driven by more than perks; meltmedians’ unique personalities,
outstanding contributions, and innovative approaches are the key factors
in our success.”
meltmedia partners externally to maximize its positive impact on the
industry, technology, and local communities it serves. The agency
sponsors and supports organizations such as the Drupal Association,
Arizona Technology Council, Digital Pharma conference series, Tech
Ladies, Arizona State University Graphic Information Technology Program,
Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Heart Association, Pat
Tillman Foundation, and Interaction Design Association.
"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is
more important than ever,” said Inc. magazine editor in chief
James Ledbetter. “The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list
are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."
About meltmedia
meltmedia is an award-winning technical marketing agency. Established in
2000, the meltmedia team consists of approximately 70 onshore, in-house
designers, developers, and strategists who live to create the world's
most inspiring digital experiences. Its portfolio of leading national
biotech, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and other industry clients includes
Genentech (a member of the Roche Group), Pharmacyclics, and Scholastic.
meltmedia has been named the #1 web design agency, #1 mobile development
firm, a top five software company, a best place to work, and an Inc.
5000 fastest-growing company in America. To explore current employment
opportunities, visit meltmedia.com/careers.
