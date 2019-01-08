Agency selected for fourth consecutive year

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--meltmedia was honored to receive the Phoenix Business Journal’s

Best Places to Work award in the small company category, which ranks

companies with 50 to 99 employees. The recognition marks the company’s

fourth consecutive year on the list.

“We are proud to be considered among the top employers in the area,”

said Justin Grossman, chief executive officer. “Our relentless focus on

employee satisfaction enables us to attract and retain the best talent,

which in turn enables us to provide the best possible experience to our

clients.”

Now in its nineteenth year of business, meltmedia has built a reputation

for its award-winning culture. The company’s employee retention rate is

twice the industry standard, and its leadership team members have an

average tenure of nine years with the company.

Employee empowerment is core to meltmedia’s management philosophy.

“meltmedians thrive on autonomy,” said Matthew Rausch, vice president of

human resources. “Managers provide guidance, but individuals are given

the freedom to accomplish goals without the micromanagement and scrutiny

that can damage morale.”

The company offers several innovative programs designed to enable career

growth and personal balance, including a bi-weekly guest speaker series

alternating internal and external presenters, a formal mentorship

program that allows employees to develop and coach new skill sets, 100%

paid internships, a flexible work-from-home policy, and

company-sponsored monthly social events.

To explore current employment opportunities, visit meltmedia.com/careers.

About meltmedia

meltmedia is an award-winning digital strategy, design, and development

agency. Established in 2000 and headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, the

meltmedia team consists of approximately 70 onshore, in-house designers,

developers, and strategists who live to create the world's most

inspiring digital experiences. Its portfolio of leading national

biotech, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and other industry clients includes

Genentech (a member of the Roche Group), Pharmacyclics, and Scholastic.

meltmedia has been named the #1 web design agency, #1 mobile development

firm, a top five software company, a best place to work, and an Inc.

5000 fastest-growing company in America.

