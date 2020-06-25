MeMD Enables Businesses Nationwide to Order At-Home COVID-19 PCR Testing for Employees

National Telehealth Provider Partners with 1Health.io to Offer Testing Through Virtual Platform, Mail-Based Service
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#coronavirus--With the safety of America’s workforce in the spotlight, national telehealth provider MeMD has introduced an at-home PCR testing solution for businesses assessing workplace readiness in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PCR, which is short for polymerase chain reaction, detects the presence of the COVID-19 virus. The test determines whether or not an individual is currently infected and can potentially spread the virus to others.
Through a partnership with 1Health.io, the precision health platform that is powering the first FDA-authorized at-home COVID-19 saliva test, MeMD is enabling businesses around the country to order PCR tests for employees experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms, providing them with a convenient, non-invasive and remote option for testing at home to curb the spread of illness in the workplace and other public settings.
Unlike other testing options, MeMD’s solution allows its healthcare providers to order PCR tests in conjunction with virtual patient visits and then have the PCR tests sent directly to the patients’ homes. Patients, in turn, mail their saliva samples to 1Health.io’s lab partner. Results are accessible from MeMD’s secure patient dashboard within 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample. MeMD will also contact patients about the test results and provide further medical direction and steps for home isolation, if needed. MeMD’s healthcare providers can provide medical excuse notes for employees who have been infected with COVID-19, as well as medical release notes indicating that an employee has met the CDC’s guidelines to discontinue home isolation so the employee can return to work.
“PCR testing has become a critical component of return-to-work strategies, yet many of the current processes are wrought with limitations or challenges,” said Nicholas Lorenzo, M.D., chief medical officer for MeMD. “Rather than requiring a nasal or throat swab at a public clinic, potentially increasing the risk of exposure, our procedure can be completed quickly and easily from home, without any discomfort.”
Mehdi Maghsoodnia, CEO of 1Health.io, said: “Our self-collected, zero contact testing kit for COVID-19 uses a hassle-free saliva sample to determine if you are infected. Our tests are 99.99% accurate and enable patients to safely get back to work as quickly as possible. We are excited to partner with MeMD to provide our at-home tests to their patients and are proud to be supporting companies as they get back to business.”
To get an order for a PCR test, businesses can direct employees to request a visit online, 24/7. They will be connected with a healthcare provider who will assess their symptoms, recommend a treatment plan, and order a PCR test, if medically necessary. Additionally, the healthcare providers can order and supervise blanket testing of employee groups, allowing for expedited delivery of PCR tests.
“Businesses must conduct a careful balancing act right now, and our solution is among the easiest and safest ways to determine whether employees are ready to return to a physical workplace,” said MeMD CEO Bill Goodwin. “We’re giving businesses more safety control, peace of mind and the ability to respond to a potential COVID-19 outbreak quickly.”
PCR testing is one important part of MeMD’s complete return-to-work program. MeMD also offers antibody testing, which detects whether someone has been exposed to the COVID-19 virus at least two weeks prior. Additionally, the program includes CDC-guided symptom screeners and short-term contracts to give employers the tools and flexibility they need to effectively manage the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Businesses can email solutions@memd.me to request more information.
“As the pandemic swept the country, we worked tirelessly to innovate and adapt our offerings to meet businesses’ fast-changing needs,” added Goodwin. “We currently work with thousands of businesses around the country, and we’re continually evaluating their varied medical needs and how we can better address them through our telehealth platform. At-home PCR testing is the latest evolution.”
MeMD is trusted by more than 30,000 corporate, institutional and health plan partners nationwide covering more than 4.5 million members. Services include urgent care, men’s and women’s health, teletherapy, teen therapy and telepsychiatry.
About MeMD
MeMD is a comprehensive telehealth solution providing on-demand, online care for common illnesses, injuries and behavioral health issues to consumers and businesses nationwide. The company leverages the latest technologies and a highly skilled network of providers and therapists to treat the whole person, affordably and conveniently, from a computer, phone or mobile device. For more information, visit memd.me.
About 1Health.io
1Health.io is a precision health platform powering health applications for large institutions reaching over a million consumers. 1Health.io empowers health systems, corporations and government agencies to launch precision health applications taking advantage of the latest science in machine learning, data analytics and laboratory testing to provide actionable individualized health plans to consumers. 1Health.io provides a complete scalable cloud stack and supports compliance with applicable privacy and security requirements of its partners and their customers. 1Health.io is a product of Vitagene Incorporated. To learn more, go to https://1health.io.
