SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American workforce is facing a burnout crisis. Stressed employees are costing employers big time: Workplace burnout causes an additional $125 to $190 billion in healthcare spending annually, according to the Stanford Graduate School of Business. In a new whitepaper, national telehealth and teletherapy provider MeMD® explores the impact of burnout on businesses and how telebehavioral health is an affordable and efficient approach to support employees while saving on operation and healthcare costs.
According to a 2018 Gallup poll, 23% of employees report feeling burned out at work often. Absenteeism, low morale, diminished commitment, dissatisfaction with job performance and job hopping are common characteristics of a burned-out employee. And while burnout affects all industries, workers consistently exposed to high-stress, high-demand environments are especially prone to the condition. MeMD highlights the pressing need for mental health care in high-risk industries, including:
Public Safety – 30% of first responders develop mental health conditions, compared to 20% of the general population (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 2018).
Mental Healthcare – 48% of U.S. social workers experience high levels of work-related distress (The New Social Worker, 2008).
Healthcare – 63% of nurses say their work has caused burnout, with 40% considering changing hospitals in the past year (Kronos Incorporated, 2017).
Education – Teachers reported poor mental health for 11 or more days each month – twice the rate of the general workforce (American Federation of Teachers, 2017).
High Tech – More than 50% of surveyed tech workers said they currently suffer from burnout (Blind, 2018).
To combat burnout, MeMD urges employers to provide access to mental healthcare via telebehavioral health. The service circumvents long wait times, provider shortages and other issues common with in-person therapy.
“Telebehavioral health is a game-changer for employers looking to manage burnout and ensure higher productivity,” said MeMD Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick Lorenzo. “With MeMD, employees can talk with a qualified provider via a computer or mobile device when it’s convenient for them, and far more quickly than having to wait for in-person visit. Additionally, using a telebehavioral health source reduces their out-of-pocket costs as well as direct and indirect costs for the employer.”
Unlike most traditional and virtual options, MeMD’s telebehavioral health solution features a Behavioral Health Screen, which identifies patients’ risk factors across 16 domains, providing benchmarks to track progress and customize treatment. Employers can also access anonymous employee data to track mental health trends in their workforce.
“The Behavioral Health Screen is a key differentiator with MeMD’s telebehavioral health solution,” said Lorenzo. “One of the biggest challenges with therapy today is that progress is difficult to assess. While hundreds of screening tools exist, few are scientifically validated or widely used. MeMD’s tool is practical, easy to use and offers data that all parties can use to improve mental health on a large scale.”
