MeMD, Healthy Transportation Foundation Partner to Offer Telehealth Program to Trucking Companies Nationwide

“This is a meaningful partnership that extends the value of our Shift Into Better Health campaign, enabling HTF to improve access to care for professional drivers by offering virtual telehealth consults that can be accessed on and off the road,” says Jon Slaughter, CEO, Healthy Transportation Foundation.

With Urgent Care, drivers have 24/7 access to high-quality medical care for common illnesses and injuries via computer, mobile app or phone – including nights, weekends and holidays. This is important since most drivers work outside the traditional 9-5 workday.

“What we’ve learned in our work with transportation companies is that drivers’ schedules make it difficult for them to see a doctor when they’re sick or injured,” says Bill Goodwin, CEO, MeMD. “This results in a lot of absenteeism, which creates scheduling problems and delivery delays – especially for smaller companies. With virtual urgent care, it’s fast and easy for drivers to connect with a medical provider on the road, even in remote areas.”