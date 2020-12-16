MeMD Launches Short-Term Teletherapy, Telepsychiatry Solution to Help Businesses Nationwide Manage Employee Mental Wellbeing Through Ongoing Crisis

National Telehealth Provider Introduces Healthy Minds First Program, Giving Employers and Employees New Options for Accessing Critical Behavioral Health Services
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#covid19--COVID-19 is surging again nationwide, and public health experts predict the virus will increase exponentially in the coming months. Meanwhile, employers have made necessary accommodations to operate their businesses – like remote work arrangements, virtual meetings and social distancing – but they may be overlooking the pandemic’s devastating impact on employees’ mental health.
That’s why national telehealth provider MeMD launched Healthy Minds First, which gives businesses short-term access to virtual therapy, psychiatry and teen therapy, helping them address employees’ immediate mental health needs.
“The pandemic is taking its toll on people’s mental and emotional health,” said Nicholas Lorenzo, MD, chief medical officer of MeMD. “Fear of illness, chronic isolation, financial distress and the constant spring of alarming news are creating significant problems that are likely to affect them long after the virus is under control.”
The uptick in mental health issues is problematic in other ways, too. The Center for Prevention and Health Services reports mental illness and substance abuse cost employers between $79 and $105 billion each year in lost productivity, absenteeism and increased healthcare and disability costs.
“This crisis isn’t going to end anytime soon. Access to mental health services this winter and spring is critically important for employee wellness. It’s also important for the bottom line,” said MeMD CEO Bill Goodwin. “Our Healthy Minds First program gives businesses a way to help their employees right now – without having to lock into a lengthy agreement.”
The Association for Behavioral Health and Wellness reports that telebehavioral health is effective in treating depression, anxiety, PTSD, sleeplessness and other issues that are spiking as a result of COVID-19. MeMD’s virtual platform allows people to connect with providers from the safety and comfort of home – and without risking exposure to the virus.
Companies of all sizes and across all industries can sign up for Healthy Minds First through April 1. MeMD’s expedited implementation process ensures the program is operating in one to four days. From there, employees can schedule therapy, psychiatry or teen therapy sessions in as few as 48 hours.
Telepsychiatry and teletherapy services are available for adults 18 and up. Teen therapy is designed for youth ages 10 to 17. MeMD’s national provider network is comprised of state-licensed, NCQA-credentialed psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners and licensed and credentialed therapists, including therapists with special expertise in treating adolescents.
Learn more about MeMD’s Healthy Minds First program.
About MeMD
MeMD is a comprehensive telehealth solution providing on-demand, online care for common illnesses, injuries, primary care and behavioral health issues to consumers and businesses nationwide. The company leverages the latest technologies and a highly skilled network of providers and therapists to treat the whole person, affordably and conveniently, from a computer, phone or mobile device. For more information, visit memd.me.
