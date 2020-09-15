MeMD Launches Virtual Primary Care Solution for Businesses

National telehealth provider gives employers flexibility, cost control and greater peace of mind in post-COVID-19 world
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#covid19--COVID-19 has transformed the way people access health care, thrusting telehealth into the spotlight and accelerating its widespread adoption. To address skyrocketing demand and fill a large gap in the healthcare continuum, national telehealth provider MeMD has launched Virtual Primary Care for employer groups nationwide.
“For years employers and employees have been seeing healthcare costs increase at unsupportable rates. We decided to launch a holistic virtual primary care solution that helps both parties,” said MeMD CEO Bill Goodwin. “The rapid adoption of telehealth along with the need for new solutions that tackle the rising costs of healthcare make a virtual primary care solution essential for today’s and tomorrow’s world.”
Designed with the demands of modern businesses in mind, MeMD’s Virtual Primary Care helps employees save money on routine healthcare costs while supporting the employer’s recruitment and retention strategies and easing administration. Members can connect with board-certified, NCQA-credentialed providers for a host of services, including:
Annual wellness visits and routine follow-up appointments
Ongoing care of chronic conditions like asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure
Diagnoses, prescriptions and medication management for common mental health conditions like depression and anxiety
24/7 urgent care for common illnesses and injuries
Treatment for men’s and women’s health concerns
Smoking cessation and weight loss
“With advances in healthcare, communication and wearable technologies, primary care can be easily managed virtually. In fact, the vast majority of primary care services can be delivered via telehealth,” said MeMD Chief Medical Officer Nicholas Lorenzo, MD. “Our solution offers a seamless hybrid between virtual and live care services to fully satisfy the needs of our patients.”
Unlike other primary care solutions, MeMD’s solution gives members the opportunity to:
Choose their own provider
Schedule visits in as few as 24 hours
Obtain orders for labs and imaging
Get intelligent referrals for specialists through MeMD’s Care Navigators
Receive access to prescription discounts
Request assistance from MeMD’s Care Coordination team, 24/7, to help navigate care
“Telehealth emerged as the best solution for accessing healthcare without risking exposure to COVID-19,” said Goodwin. “Our Virtual Primary Care goes two steps beyond what’s available on the market today, offering robust yet flexible options when it comes to care, administration and integration. It’s a complete and affordable solution.”
McKinsey & Co. reports telehealth utilization has grown more than 300% since 2019.
“Virtual Primary Care will undoubtedly become one of the most sought-after employee benefits,” Goodwin continued. “Our solution replicates the in-person experience over the phone, computer or mobile device. Members can get high-quality care from board-certified providers, but without the inconveniences and high costs associated with traveling to a physical location. It’s simply unnecessary when a solution like this exists.”
MeMD’s virtual care solutions are trusted by more than 30,000 corporate, institutional and health plan partners nationwide covering more than 4.5 million members. Services include primary care, urgent care, men’s and women’s health, teletherapy, teen therapy and telepsychiatry.
About MeMD
MeMD is a comprehensive telehealth solution providing on-demand, online care for common illnesses, injuries, primary care and behavioral health issues to consumers and businesses nationwide. The company leverages the latest technologies and a highly skilled network of providers and therapists to treat the whole person, affordably and conveniently, from a computer, phone or mobile device. For more information, visit memd.me.
