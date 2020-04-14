MeMD’s Telebehavioral Health Services Provide Individuals, Businesses with Mental Health Support Amid COVID-19

National Telehealth Provider Offers Teletherapy, Telepsychiatry for Common Behavioral Health Concerns, All from Home
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#covid19--While cases of COVID-19 continue to spike nationwide, the pandemic is also causing a rise in mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, as individuals and families deal with waves of uncertainty.
National telehealth provider MeMD offers comprehensive telebehavioral health services to help people dealing with such challenges. They can receive guidance from highly qualified therapists and counselors via phone, text, mobile device or computer.
“We are all doing our part to protect our families and our communities from this infection, but it’s easy to overlook your mental health during this difficult period,” said MeMD Chief Medical Officer Nicholas Lorenzo, MD. “Fear of the disease, stay-at-home directives, feelings of isolation and the constant threat of alarming news causes stress, anxiety and a host of other mental and emotional challenges.”
MeMD offers three facets of telebehavioral health services:
Teletherapy: Using talk therapy, MeMD’s national network of licensed, credentialed therapists help adults overcome a wide range of issues, including anxiety, depression, grief, stress, substance abuse, anger management, post-traumatic stress disorder, panic attacks and more.
Teen Therapy: MeMD offers talk therapy to youth ages 10-17 with licensed therapists specializing in child and adolescent therapy, including bullying, codependency, depression, eating disorders, mood swings and more.
Telepsychiatry: Available to individuals age 18 and up, MeMD’s psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners use therapeutic tools like talk therapy alongside appropriate medications to manage many common behavioral health challenges.
Individuals seeking care can schedule a session in as few as 48 hours. Services are available direct-to consumer or as part of employee benefits packages.
“COVID-19 containment efforts are expected to extend into the summer, which will exacerbate mental and emotional health problems while making it difficult for people to seek in-person therapy or psychiatric care,” said Bill Goodwin, CEO, MeMD. “Teletherapy and telepsychiatry allow people to get the care they need from the safety and privacy of their own homes.”
In response to COVID-19, MeMD recently announced 90-day contracts for businesses through the end of May. This solution, called Total Telehealth-Rapid Response, allows businesses to sign up for short-term vs. yearlong or multi-year contracts so they can quickly and easily provide employees with access to both medical and mental health care through a virtual platform.
For more information about MeMD’s telehealth solutions, visit memd.me.
About MeMD
MeMD is a comprehensive telehealth solution providing on-demand, online care for common illnesses, injuries and behavioral health issues to consumers and businesses nationwide. The company leverages the latest technologies and a highly skilled network of providers and therapists to treat the whole person, affordably and conveniently, from a computer, phone or mobile device. For more information, visit memd.me.
