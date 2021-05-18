MeMD’s Virtual Urgent Care Solution Helps Decker Truck Line Reduce Absenteeism, Annual Healthcare Costs

“One sick driver can create a major chain reaction that disrupts schedules, delays loads and strains customer relationships. By providing Decker’s drivers with access to medical attention when and how they need it, we helped the company ensure its workers stay healthy, productive and stick to schedules,” said MeMD CEO Bill Goodwin.

“We have a Safety Pledge to benefit drivers and customers, and driving while sick is simply not aligned with this pledge,” Decker said. “Not only does this service help us take better care of our people, but we also saw immediate cost savings from being able to redirect drivers away from high-priced emergency rooms and urgent care clinics. MeMD spares our drivers from having to wait for a doctor’s office to open or sit in a waiting room with other sick people. Instead, they quickly receive the treatment they need and are back to work faster.”