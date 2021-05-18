MeMD’s Virtual Urgent Care Solution Helps Decker Truck Line Reduce Absenteeism, Annual Healthcare Costs

National telehealth provider enables convenient access to 24/7 care, helping trucking company address the workforce’s health challenges while avoiding disruptions to supply chain
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With nearly 70% of all freight tonnage moved in the United States carried on trucks, ensuring professional drivers stay healthy is imperative to avoid supply chain disruption. Understanding the health challenges that drivers face in a 24/7 sedentary job, Decker Truck Line turned to national telehealth provider MeMD to offer its workforce cost-effective access to virtual care anytime, anywhere.
Through MeMD, nearly 1,000 Decker employees nationwide can receive treatment for common illnesses and injuries — including COVID-19 screening, cold, flu, allergies, respiratory issues, sprains and strains — from a phone, mobile device or computer. Last year alone, the program saved Decker nearly $34,000 in healthcare costs, including more than $16,000 in absenteeism. It also ensured many drivers received care when they needed it, rather than forgoing or delaying care, ultimately creating bigger health challenges.
“One sick driver can create a major chain reaction that disrupts schedules, delays loads and strains customer relationships. By providing Decker’s drivers with access to medical attention when and how they need it, we helped the company ensure its workers stay healthy, productive and stick to schedules,” said MeMD CEO Bill Goodwin.
Frequently working outside the traditional 9-to-5 workday, Decker drivers often need medical attention at odd hours in remote areas. Decker President and Chairman Donald Decker says implementing a telehealth solution was a natural fit, especially for a self-insured company.
“We have a Safety Pledge to benefit drivers and customers, and driving while sick is simply not aligned with this pledge,” Decker said. “Not only does this service help us take better care of our people, but we also saw immediate cost savings from being able to redirect drivers away from high-priced emergency rooms and urgent care clinics. MeMD spares our drivers from having to wait for a doctor’s office to open or sit in a waiting room with other sick people. Instead, they quickly receive the treatment they need and are back to work faster.”
Although visits spiked nearly 130% early in the pandemic, the benefits employees experienced mean more of Decker’s drivers are less likely to delay medical care moving forward, helping to keep future costs down as well.
“In today’s nonstop, digital-first world, it’s critical for employers to provide their employees with virtual care options,” said Goodwin. “A healthy and present workforce is a productive and dedicated workforce. It’s smart business, and it’s the right thing to do.”
