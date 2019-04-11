  • Business combination creates a leading electronic materials player
DARMSTADT, Germany & TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology

company, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Versum Materials,

Inc. (NYSE: VSM) for $53 per share in cash. The business combination has

been unanimously approved by the Executive Board of Merck KGaA,

Darmstadt, Germany and by Versum’s Board of Directors.

“With this transaction, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will be

optimally positioned to capitalize on long-term growth trends in the

electronic materials industry. Our combined business shall deliver

leading-edge innovations to our customers around the globe,” said Stefan

Oschmann, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck KGaA,

Darmstadt, Germany.

Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman of Versum, said: “The Merck-Versum transaction

offers compelling and certain value for our shareholders and will

provide long-term benefits for our customers and employees. This

exciting business combination will create increased scale, product and

service depth, enhanced global presence, strengthened supply chain and

combined R&D capabilities, driving leading innovation. We look forward

to joining together our respective businesses and talented teams.”

Versum is one of the world's leading suppliers of innovation-driven,

high-purity process chemicals, gases and equipment for semiconductor

manufacturing. The company reported annual sales of approximately

€1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) in FY2018, has approximately

2,300 employees, and operates 15 manufacturing and seven research and

development facilities throughout Asia and North America. Versum has

achieved revenue and adjusted EBITDA compounded annual growth in excess

of 10% over the last three fiscal years with industry-leading adjusted

EBITDA margins at 33%.

The business combination is expected to significantly strengthen Merck

KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s Performance Materials business sector,

creating a leading electronic materials player focused on the

semiconductor and display industries. The business combination

rebalances the company’s diversified three pillar portfolio of

Healthcare, Life Science and Performance Materials while executing on

Performance Material’s previously communicated transformation program.

The combined companies and their customers and employees will benefit

from increased scale, product portfolio, innovation and services depth,

globally. In addition, with the combined business, the Performance

Materials business sector will strengthen its global supply chain.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany intends to maintain Versum’s Tempe, AZ

headquarters as the major hub for the combined electronic materials

business in the United States, complementing Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,

Germany’s already strong footprint and track record as a top employer in

the U.S. Over the past decade, the company has invested approximately

$24 billion in the U.S. through acquisitions alone, including the

successful acquisitions of Millipore in 2010 and Sigma-Aldrich in 2015.

Versum employees will become an integral part of a leading electronic

materials business and will benefit from new and exciting development

opportunities within a truly global science and technology company.

The agreed upon price reflects an enterprise value (EV) for Versum of

approximately €5.8 billion, implying an EV/2019 EBITDA multiple of

approximately 13.7x based upon consensus estimates and a pro-forma

multiple of 11.6x including €75 million of identified annual run-rate

cost synergies. The business combination is expected to be immediately

accretive to earnings per share pre (EPS pre) and accretive to reported

EPS in the third full year after closing.

Versum’s Board of Directors, in consultation with its legal and

financial advisors, has unanimously determined that this business

combination constitutes a “Superior Proposal” as defined in Versum’s

previously announced merger agreement with Entegris, Inc., and Versum

has terminated the merger agreement with Entegris concurrently with the

execution of the definitive agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,

Germany.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019, subject

to the approval of Versum stockholders at a Versum special meeting,

regulatory clearances and the satisfaction of other customary closing

conditions. The applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino

Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, for U.S. antitrust

purposes has already expired.

The business combination will be financed with cash on hand and debt by

way of a facilities agreement with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP

Paribas Fortis and Deutsche Bank AG. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is

committed to preserving its strong investment grade credit rating.

Concurrently with the signing, the previously announced tender offer to

acquire Versum common stock has been terminated and the contested

solicitation of proxies has also ended.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will be hosting a conference

call with the financial community at 10:00 am EST to discuss the

business combination.

Copies of the Merger Agreement and other related materials are available

on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as

financial advisors, and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is acting as legal

counsel to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in connection with the

business combination. Lazard and Citi are serving as financial advisors

to Versum and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a long-term oriented, predominantly

family-owned leader in science and technology, operates across

healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 52,000

employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people’s

lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. In

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s more than 350-year history, people have

always been and will continue to be at the center of everything it does.

From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to

treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of

devices – the company is everywhere. In 2018, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,

Germany, generated sales of € 14.8 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark “Merck”

internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada,

where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as

EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD

Performance Materials. Since its founding 1668, scientific exploration

and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company’s

technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family

remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM) is a leading global specialty

materials company providing high-purity chemicals and gases, delivery

systems, services and materials expertise to meet the evolving needs of

the global semiconductor and display industries. Derived from the Latin

word for "toward," the name "Versum" communicates the company's deep

commitment to helping customers move toward the future by collaborating,

innovating and creating cutting-edge solutions.

A global leader in technology, quality, safety and reliability, Versum

Materials is one of the world's leading suppliers of next-generation CMP

slurries, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, formulated

cleans and etching products, and delivery equipment that has

revolutionized the semiconductor industry. Versum Materials reported

fiscal year 2018 annual sales of about U.S. $1.4 billion, has

approximately 2,300 employees and operates 14 major facilities

in Asia and the North America. It is headquartered in Tempe,

Arizona. Versum Materials had operated for more than three decades as a

division of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD).

For additional information, please visit http://www.versummaterials.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication may contain forward-looking statements based on

current assumptions and forecasts made by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,

Germany’s and Versum Materials, Inc.’s (“Versum”) management. Various

known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to

material differences between the actual future results, financial

situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates

given here. These factors include the following: Merck KGaA, Darmstadt,

Germany’s ability to successfully complete the proposed acquisition of

Versum or realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction

in the expected time-frames or at all; Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s

ability to successfully integrate Versum’s operations into those of

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; such integration may be more difficult,

time-consuming or costly than expected; the failure to obtain Versum’s

stockholders’ approval of the proposed transaction; the failure of any

of the conditions to the proposed transaction to be satisfied; revenues

following the proposed transaction may be lower than expected; operating

costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without

limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees,

customers, clients or suppliers) may be greater than expected following

the proposed transaction; the retention of certain key employees at

Versum; risks associated with the disruption of management’s attention

from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the

outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction;

the impact of the proposed transaction on Versum’s credit rating; the

parties’ ability to meet expectations regarding the timing and

completion of the proposed transaction; delays in obtaining any

approvals required for the proposed transaction or an inability to

obtain them on the terms proposed or on the anticipated schedule; the

impact of indebtedness incurred by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, in

connection with the proposed transaction; the effects of the business

combination of Versum and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, including the

combined company’s future financial condition, operating results,

strategy and plans; and other factors discussed in Merck KGaA,

Darmstadt, Germany’s public reports which are available on the Merck

KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, website at www.emdgroup.com

or in Versum’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities

and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the fiscal year ended on

September 30, 2018 and Versum’s other filings with the SEC, which are

available at http://www.sec.gov

and Versum’s website at www.versummaterials.com.

Except as otherwise required by law, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and

Versum assume no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking

statements or to conform them to future events or developments. Readers

are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking

statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

Additional Important Information and Where to Find It

This communication relates to the proposed merger transaction involving

Versum and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. In connection with the

proposed merger, Versum and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, intend to

file relevant materials with the SEC, including Versum’s proxy statement

on Schedule 14A (the “Proxy Statement”). This communication does not

constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any

securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, and is not a

substitute for the Proxy Statement or any other document that Versum or

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, may file with the SEC or send to

Versum’s stockholders in connection with the proposed merger.

STOCKHOLDERS OF VERSUM ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED

WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE

BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED

MERGER. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain the

documents (when available) free of charge at the SEC’s web site, http://www.sec.gov,

or Versum’s website at http://investors.versummaterials.com

or by phone at 484-275-5907.

Participants in Solicitation

Versum, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and their respective directors

and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the

solicitation of proxies from the holders of Versum common stock in

respect of the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and

executive officers of Versum is set forth in Versum’s Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, which was filed

with the SEC on November 21, 2018, and the proxy statement for Versum’s

2019 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on

December 20, 2018. Information about the directors and executive

officers of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is set forth on Schedule I

of the Schedule 14A filed by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, with the

SEC on March 22, 2019. Other information regarding the participants in

the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect

interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the

Proxy Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in

respect of the proposed transaction when they become available.

Contacts

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Contacts

Media Relations

Thomas

Moeller

thomas.moeller@emdgroup.com

Phone:

+49 6151 72-62445

Investor Relations

investor.relations@emdgroup.com

Phone:

+49 6151 72-3321

Versum Materials Contacts

Media Relations

Tiffany

Elle

tiffany.elle@versummaterials.com

Phone:

480-282-6475

Investor Relations

Soohwan Kim, CFA

soohwan.kim@versummaterials.com

Phone:

602-282-0957

Sard Verbinnen & Co

Emily Claffey / Julie Rudnick

Phone:

212-687-8080

