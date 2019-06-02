Speakers represented by brands such as Canon, Citizens Access,
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, and Samsung explore people-based
marketing and customer-focused strategies
COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merkle (www.merkleinc.com),
a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing
agency, announced the featured speakers for its 16th Annual
Executive Summit, being held June 10-12 at the Ritz-Carlton Dove
Mountain in Marana, Arizona. The conference provides marketing leaders
with tools and strategies to achieve and sustain competitive advantage
through personalized customer experiences.
The theme for this year’s event is Integrating to Transform: The
CMO’s Roadmap. Sessions, led by industry experts from Merkle and an
array of Fortune 1000 brands, will support today’s most pressing
marketing objective of taking people-based marketing from theory to
reality. Attendees will benefit from a meticulous collection of thought
leadership while networking with senior executives from some of the
world’s most recognized brands.
Content will focus on the specific actions that marketers must take to
effectively place the customer at the center of the business: the
integration of the customer strategy, technology stack, and marketing
execution. Keynote speakers for the event include:
Rita Dubey, sr. director, CX planning & strategy, customer experience
marketing, Canon & Michael Lebron, sr. director, IT innovation center,
Canon
Kristin Mollerus, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience, Citizens
Access
Kurt Kendall, Chief Insights & Analytics Officer, GSK Consumer
Healthcare
Dore Murphy, Director, Marketing, Content & Services Division, Samsung
Electronics America, Inc.
Antonio Sciuto, SVP, Industry Go To Market, Salesforce
Katie Sollenberger, Vertical Lead, Business Product Marketing Team,
Facebook
Matt Nolan, Head of Marketing, Decisions Sciences, Pegasystems
In addition to the main stage speakers, the Summit will host several
joint presentations featuring Merkle thought leaders together with
industry insiders from world-class brands such as Under Armour, AARP,
Sony, Mitsubishi Taneda Pharma, L’Oréal, Taco Bell, John Hancock, and GM
OnStar.
“Each year, the Executive Summit equips top marketers to solve the
people-based marketing challenges they face each day and to seize the
opportunities that arise along the way,” said Craig Dempster, president,
Merkle Americas. “We are especially excited about this year’s content,
which propels theory into action and provides actionable strategies that
can be implemented day one after the conference ends.”
To find out more about the conference, get the latest information on the
agenda, and to request a spot at this must-attend event, visit the Summit
event site.
About Merkle
Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance
marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique,
personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more
than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit
organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their
customer portfolios. The agency’s heritage in data, technology, and
analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding
consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its
combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer
relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology
drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 7,000
employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 21
additional offices in the US and 33 offices in Europe and APAC. In 2016,
the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network. For more information,
contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.
