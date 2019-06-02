Speakers represented by brands such as Canon, Citizens Access,

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, and Samsung explore people-based

marketing and customer-focused strategies

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merkle (www.merkleinc.com),

a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance marketing

agency, announced the featured speakers for its 16th Annual

Executive Summit, being held June 10-12 at the Ritz-Carlton Dove

Mountain in Marana, Arizona. The conference provides marketing leaders

with tools and strategies to achieve and sustain competitive advantage

through personalized customer experiences.

The theme for this year’s event is Integrating to Transform: The

CMO’s Roadmap. Sessions, led by industry experts from Merkle and an

array of Fortune 1000 brands, will support today’s most pressing

marketing objective of taking people-based marketing from theory to

reality. Attendees will benefit from a meticulous collection of thought

leadership while networking with senior executives from some of the

world’s most recognized brands.

Content will focus on the specific actions that marketers must take to

effectively place the customer at the center of the business: the

integration of the customer strategy, technology stack, and marketing

execution. Keynote speakers for the event include:



  • Rita Dubey, sr. director, CX planning & strategy, customer experience
    marketing, Canon & Michael Lebron, sr. director, IT innovation center,
    Canon


  • Kristin Mollerus, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience, Citizens
    Access


  • Kurt Kendall, Chief Insights & Analytics Officer, GSK Consumer
    Healthcare


  • Dore Murphy, Director, Marketing, Content & Services Division, Samsung
    Electronics America, Inc.


  • Antonio Sciuto, SVP, Industry Go To Market, Salesforce


  • Katie Sollenberger, Vertical Lead, Business Product Marketing Team,
    Facebook


  • Matt Nolan, Head of Marketing, Decisions Sciences, Pegasystems

In addition to the main stage speakers, the Summit will host several

joint presentations featuring Merkle thought leaders together with

industry insiders from world-class brands such as Under Armour, AARP,

Sony, Mitsubishi Taneda Pharma, L’Oréal, Taco Bell, John Hancock, and GM

OnStar.

“Each year, the Executive Summit equips top marketers to solve the

people-based marketing challenges they face each day and to seize the

opportunities that arise along the way,” said Craig Dempster, president,

Merkle Americas. “We are especially excited about this year’s content,

which propels theory into action and provides actionable strategies that

can be implemented day one after the conference ends.”

To find out more about the conference, get the latest information on the

agenda, and to request a spot at this must-attend event, visit the Summit

event site.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven, technology-enabled, global performance

marketing agency that specializes in the delivery of unique,

personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more

than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit

organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their

customer portfolios. The agency’s heritage in data, technology, and

analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding

consumer insights that drive people-based marketing strategies. Its

combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer

relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology

drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 7,000

employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 21

additional offices in the US and 33 offices in Europe and APAC. In 2016,

the agency joined the Dentsu Aegis Network. For more information,

contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

Contacts

Kite Hill PR for Merkle

Moira Shannon

moira@kitehillpr.com

