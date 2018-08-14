PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mesa Air Group, Inc. ("Mesa" or the "Company") announced today the

closing of its initial public offering of 9,630,000 shares of its common

stock, at a public offering price of $12.00 per share, thereby raising

gross proceeds of $115,560,000. The shares trade on the Nasdaq Global

Select Market under the symbol “MESA.” The Company and the selling

shareholders identified in the registration statement on Form S-1

previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

(“SEC”) have granted the underwriters a 30-day overallotment option to

purchase up to an additional 1,444,500 shares of the Company’s common

stock. If the overallotment option is exercised in full, 777,833 shares

will be purchased directly from the Company, and 666,667 shares will be

purchased directly from the selling shareholders.

Mesa intends to use the net proceeds from the offering received by it to

repay certain outstanding indebtedness, to pay fees and expenses related

to the offering and for general corporate purposes. The Company will not

receive any proceeds from the offering of the common stock by the

selling shareholders.

Raymond James and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as lead book-running

managers for the offering. Cowen, Stifel and Imperial Capital are acting

as additional book-running managers for the offering.

The initial public offering is being made solely by means of a written

prospectus. A registration statement relating to these securities has

been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. A copy of the final

prospectus for the offering may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC

website at http://www.sec.gov.

Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus related to this offering may be

obtained from Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway,

St. Petersburg, FL 33716, telephone: (800) 248-8863, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com;

or BofA Merrill Lynch, attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43,

200 North College Street 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these

securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,

solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or

qualification under the securities laws of any such state or

jurisdiction.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa is a regional air carrier

providing scheduled passenger service to 110 cities in 38 states, the

District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas. As of March

31, 2018, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 610

daily departures. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American

Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity

purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United

Airlines, Inc. Mesa has been the fastest growing regional airline in the

United States over the last five fiscal years, based on fleet growth,

with a cumulative increase in aircraft of 137%.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical

facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements

are based on Mesa’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty

and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from

these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic,

business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of

which are beyond Mesa’s control. Any forward-looking statement in this

release speaks only as of the date of this release. Mesa undertakes no

obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement,

whether as a result of new information, future developments or

otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Investors

Brian Gillman,

602-685-4010

investor.relations@mesa-air.com

or

Media

Amber

Wansten, 602-685-4217

media@mesa-air.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles