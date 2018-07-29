PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mesa Air Group, Inc. ("Mesa" or the "Company") announced today the

commencement of its initial public offering of 10,700,000 shares of its

common stock, at an anticipated initial public offering price between

$14.00 and $16.00 per share, pursuant to a registration statement on

Form S-1 previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission (the "SEC"). The Company and the selling shareholders named

in the registration statement granted the underwriters a 30-day

over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,605,000 shares

of the Company's common stock. If the overallotment option is exercised

in full, 938,333 shares will be purchased directly from the Company, and

666,667 shares will be purchased directly from the selling shareholders.

The Company has been approved to list its common stock on the

Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq) under the symbol "MESA," subject to

official notice of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering received

by it to repay certain outstanding indebtedness, to pay fees and

expenses related to the offering and the remainder for general corporate

purposes. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the offering of

the common stock by the selling shareholders.

Raymond James and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as lead book-running

managers for the proposed offering. Cowen, Stifel and Imperial Capital

are acting as additional book-running managers for the proposed offering.

This offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A copy

of the preliminary prospectus for the offering may be obtained, when

available, from: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway,

St. Petersburg, FL 33716, telephone: (800) 248-8863, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com;

or BofA Merrill Lynch, attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43,

200 North College Street 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, which is preliminary

and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed

with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not

be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the

registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not

constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor

shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction

in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to

registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such

state or jurisdiction.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa is a regional air carrier

providing scheduled passenger service to 110 cities in 38 states, the

District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas. As of March

31, 2018, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 610

daily departures. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American

Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity

purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United

Airlines, Inc. Mesa has been the fastest growing regional airline in the

United States over the last five fiscal years, based on fleet growth,

with a cumulative increase in aircraft of 137%.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical

facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements

are based on Mesa’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty

and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from

these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic,

business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of

which are beyond Mesa’s control. Any forward-looking statement in this

release speaks only as of the date of this release. Mesa undertakes no

obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement,

whether as a result of new information, future developments or

otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Investors

Brian Gillman, (602)

685-4010

investor.relations@mesa-air.com

or

Media

Amber

Wansten, (602) 685-4217

media@mesa-air.com

