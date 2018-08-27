PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported third quarter Fiscal

Year 2018 financial results.

Highlights for Third Quarter (ending June 30,

2018)

Mesa’s third quarter results reflect a GAAP loss before taxes of ($14.6)

million, which includes $26.2 million of non-cash one-time expenses*

related to the termination of nine leased aircraft, subsequently

purchased, and the revaluation of the Company’s common stock in

connection with filing the S-1** registration statement associated with

the recent IPO. Excluding these two items, Mesa earned $11.6 million

pre-tax*. The range set forth in the Company’s S-1 was $10.2 million to

$11.2 million. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA* was $41.7 million compared

to the range set forth in the S-1 of $40.3 million to $41.3 million.

Similarly, Adjusted EBITDAR* was $59.7 million compared to the range of

$58.2 to $59.2 million.

During the third fiscal quarter Mesa refinanced six CRJ-900 aircraft

with $27.5 million of debt resulting in net proceeds of $10.4 million

after transaction related fees. The Company also purchased nine

previously leased CRJ-900 aircraft for $76.5 million. Mesa financed the

purchase with $69.6 million of new debt and proceeds from the

refinancing. As stated in the S-1, these transactions are expected to

increase pre-tax earnings by approximately $4.5 million per year.

During the third quarter Mesa added 101 pilots allowing the Company to

operate 102,939 block hours, an increase of 5.2% from the second quarter

of 97,853 and up 5.4% from the first quarter of 97,705.

“We are delighted to return Mesa to the public market and welcome our

newest shareholders to the company,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman

and Chief Executive Officer of Mesa Air Group. “We would also like to

thank our pre-IPO shareholders, airline partners, stakeholders, and

employees for their support over the last seven years while we operated

as a private company.”

“There were a number of positive developments in the quarter, most

notably the progress we have made increasing the utilization of our

aircraft through a combination of strong hiring and declining attrition

among our pilots, reduced training backlog, and improved utilization of

existing resources,” stated Ornstein. “We appreciate the hard work and

dedication of all of our employees for their very important and

meaningful contribution to our improving operational capabilities.”

Mike Lotz, President and Chief Financial Officer continued, “On August

14, 2018, we successfully completed our IPO which raised approximately

$104 million and subsequently paid down $25.6 million outstanding on our

revolving credit facility, reducing annual interest expense by $1.2

million per year. We are currently negotiating the purchase of ten

additional currently leased aircraft and hope to complete the

transaction by the end of our fiscal year. In addition, we have entered

negotiations to refinance our high-cost debt primarily associated with

spare engine purchases by the end of the calendar year. This is expected

to result in a further reduction of interest expense going forward,”

said Lotz.

* See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

** The Company filed a Form S-1 Registration Statement (File no.

333-226173) in connection with its IPO, which was declared effective by

the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2018. This

filing included a low and high range of preliminary third quarter

financial results.

Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter

of FY 2018:



Fleet, Block Hours, Engine Expense -
Actual and Forecast for Q4 FY 2018




 

 

 


 

 

 


 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 






FY '18 Q1

 

 

 

FY '18 Q2

 

 

 

FY '18 Q3

 

 

 

 

 

FY '18 Q4





Qtr Ended




Qtr Ended




Qtr Ended






Qtr Ended





Dec '17




Mar '18




Jun '18






Sep '18


Fleet Count



 

 

 

(Actual)

 

 

 

(Actual)

 

 

 

(Actual)

 

 

 

 

 

(Forecast)

E-175




56




58




58






60

CRJ-900




64




64




64






64

CRJ-700




20




20




20






20

CRJ-200





1



 

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

1

Total




141




143




143






145



















 


Production





















Block Hours




97,705




97,853




102,939






112,000

Block Hours per day per Aircraft




7.6




7.7




8.0






8.5



















 



















 


Non Pass-Through Engine Expense






$17.2




$10.8




$8.5






$3.0



















 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with

accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), certain

non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful

information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of

Mesa’s ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period

comparisons of such operations. The table below reflects supplemental

financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the

three months and nine months ended June 30, 2018. Readers should

consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for,

financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These

non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may

affect the Company’s net income. Additionally, these calculations may

not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.


Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per diluted share)


 

 

 


 

 

 


 

 

 


 

 

 


 

 

 






Three months ended June 30, 2018









Income Tax








Net Income




Net Income per





(Loss) Income




Expense




Net




per Diluted




Pro Forma Diluted





Before Taxes




(Benefit)




Income




Share




IPO Shares

GAAP Income




(14,630

)




(3,495

)




(11,135

)




$

(0.89

)




$

(0.49

)





















 


Q3 FY18 Adjustments (1)






26,193

 




7,934

 




18,259

 




$

0.76

 




$

0.53

 





















 

Non-GAAP Income




11,563

 




4,439

 




7,124

 




$

0.30

 




$

0.21

 





















 

Interest Expense




14,118


















Depreciation and Amortization




16,013

 

















Adjusted EBITDA




41,694

 





































 

Aircraft Rent




17,975

 

















Adjusted EBITDAR




59,669

 





































 





















 

Weighted-average Shares Outstanding





























 









Three months ended June 30, 2018

















Basic




Diluted









GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding




12,462





12,462






























 

Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding (2)




12,462





24,041






























 

Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding including pro
forma shares issued upon IPO (3)




22,744





34,323


























 

Third fiscal quarter special items:


 

 

 

 

 


1)



 

 

Includes one-time non-GAAP adjustments of $11.1 million in General
and Administrative expense related to an increase in accrued
compensation as a result of the increase in the fair value of the
Company’s common stock due to the S-1 filing and $15.1 million
related to the acquisition of nine CRJ-900 aircraft previously leased







2)





Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding adjusted for
anti-dilutive effect







3)





Weighted-average pro forma shares outstanding including the impact
of 9,630,000 shares issued upon IPO and 651,824 net shares issued
under the Company’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan upon IPO









 

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Tuesday,

August 28 at 11:15am EST/8:15am PST. The conference call number is

888-989-9719 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be

accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wkyrq2n9.

A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two

hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa is a regional air carrier

providing scheduled passenger service to 115 cities in 38 states, the

District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and The Bahamas. As of June

30, 2018, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 600

daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights

as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms

of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines,

Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements, including, but

not limited to, (i) the fleet and block hours forecast of Mesa for the

fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, (ii) the major non pass-through engine

overhaul expense forecast for the same fiscal periods, (iii) the

expectation that refinancing of six CRJ-900 aircraft and the purchase of

nine leased CRJ-900 aircraft is expected to increase pre-tax earnings in

future periods, (iv) the Company’s expectations regarding completing the

purchase of ten additional GECAS leased aircraft by the end of fiscal

2018, and (v) the refinancing of high-cost debt associated with spare

engines by the end of fiscal 2018 and the impact thereof on the

Company’s future interest expense. These forward-looking

statements are based on Mesa’s current expectations and are subject to

uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ

materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or

local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other

factors, many of which are beyond Mesa’s control. Any forward-looking

statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release.

Mesa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any

forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,

future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any

applicable securities laws.



 

 

 


 

 

 


 

 

 


 

 

 


MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















 





Three Months Ended June 30,




Nine Months Ended June 30,





2018




2017




2018




2017

Operating revenues:

















Contract revenue




$

159,916





$

157,410





$

470,820





$

467,121


Pass-through and other




 

11,823

 




 

9,542

 




 

33,243

 




 

19,161

 

Total operating revenues




 

171,739

 




 

166,952

 




 

504,063

 




 

486,282

 

















 

Operating expenses:

















Flight operations





51,795






37,953






155,602






110,302


Fuel





151






214






349






614


Maintenance





48,290






46,817






154,046






164,239


Aircraft rent





17,975






18,274






54,557






54,334


Aircraft and traffic servicing





848






1,178






2,592






2,758


General and administrative





22,066






10,534






43,333






31,210


Depreciation and amortization





16,013






15,620






47,611






45,220


Lease termination




 

15,109

 




 

-

 




 

15,109

 




 

-

 

Total operating expenses




 

172,247

 




 

130,590

 




 

473,199

 




 

408,677

 

Operating (loss) income




 

(508

)




 

36,362

 




 

30,864

 




 

77,605

 

















 

Other (expenses) income, net:

















Interest expense





(14,118

)





(11,819

)





(41,592

)





(33,659

)

Interest income





11






8






30






23


Other expense




 

(15

)




 

(53

)




 

(117

)




 

(447

)

Total other (expense), net




 

(14,122

)




 

(11,864

)




 

(41,679

)




 

(34,083

)

















 

(Loss) income before taxes





(14,630

)





24,498






(10,815

)





43,522


Income tax (benefit) expense




 

(3,495

)




 

9,065

 




 

(24,676

)




 

16,175

 

Net (loss) income




$

(11,135

)




$

15,433

 




$

13,861

 




$

27,347

 

















 


Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders



















Basic




$

(0.89

)




$

1.40

 




$

1.18

 




$

2.52

 

Diluted




$

(0.89

)




$

0.66

 




$

0.58

 




$

1.18

 

















 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

















Basic




 

12,462

 




 

10,993

 




 

11,782

 




 

10,852

 

Diluted




 

12,462

 




 

23,223

 




 

24,052

 




 

23,242

 

















 

















 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 


MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) (Unaudited)
















 










June 30,






September 30,










2018






2017

ASSETS
















Current assets:
















Cash and cash equivalents









$

41,731






$

56,788

Restricted cash










3,823







3,559

Receivables, net










21,596







8,853

Expendable parts and supplies, net










15,716







15,114

Prepaid expenses and other current assets









 

39,502






 

61,525

Total current assets










122,368







145,839
















 

Property and equipment, net










1,239,548







1,192,448

Intangibles, net










11,437







11,724

Lease and equipment deposits










4,618







1,945

Other assets









 

11,611






 

5,693

Total assets









$

1,389,582






$

1,357,649
















 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
















Current liabilities:
















Current portion of long-term debt









$

149,936






$

140,466

Accounts payable










44,654







44,738

Accrued compensation










23,638







9,080

Other accrued expenses









 

28,649






 

23,929

Total current liabilities










246,877







218,213
















 

Long-term debt, excluding current portion










828,487







803,874

Deferred credits










14,657







17,189

Deferred income taxes










33,632







56,436

Other noncurrent liabilities









 

33,306






 

39,713

Total noncurrent liabilities









 

910,082






 

917,212

Total liabilities









 

1,156,959






 

1,135,425
















 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 13 and Note 14)
















Stockholders' equity:
















Common stock










112,732







114,456

Retained earnings









 

119,891






 

107,768

Total stockholders' equity









 

232,623






 

222,224

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$

1,389,582






$

1,357,649
















 
















 



 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 


Operating Highlights (unaudited)



















 







Three months ended June 30







2018

 

 

 

 

 

2017

 

 

 

 

 

Change

Available Seat Miles - ASMs (thousands)






2,440,276






2,384,960






2.3

%

Block Hours






102,939






100,671






2.3

%

Departures






57,782






57,054






1.3

%

Average Stage Length (miles)






555






550






0.9

%

Passengers






3,490,710






3,364,121






3.8

%



















 

Contacts

Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

Brian Gillman

Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com

(602)

685-4010

or

Media

Amber Wansten

Media@mesa-air.com

(602)

685-4010

