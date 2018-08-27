PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported third quarter Fiscal
Year 2018 financial results.
Highlights for Third Quarter (ending June 30,
2018)
Mesa’s third quarter results reflect a GAAP loss before taxes of ($14.6)
million, which includes $26.2 million of non-cash one-time expenses*
related to the termination of nine leased aircraft, subsequently
purchased, and the revaluation of the Company’s common stock in
connection with filing the S-1** registration statement associated with
the recent IPO. Excluding these two items, Mesa earned $11.6 million
pre-tax*. The range set forth in the Company’s S-1 was $10.2 million to
$11.2 million. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA* was $41.7 million compared
to the range set forth in the S-1 of $40.3 million to $41.3 million.
Similarly, Adjusted EBITDAR* was $59.7 million compared to the range of
$58.2 to $59.2 million.
During the third fiscal quarter Mesa refinanced six CRJ-900 aircraft
with $27.5 million of debt resulting in net proceeds of $10.4 million
after transaction related fees. The Company also purchased nine
previously leased CRJ-900 aircraft for $76.5 million. Mesa financed the
purchase with $69.6 million of new debt and proceeds from the
refinancing. As stated in the S-1, these transactions are expected to
increase pre-tax earnings by approximately $4.5 million per year.
During the third quarter Mesa added 101 pilots allowing the Company to
operate 102,939 block hours, an increase of 5.2% from the second quarter
of 97,853 and up 5.4% from the first quarter of 97,705.
“We are delighted to return Mesa to the public market and welcome our
newest shareholders to the company,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer of Mesa Air Group. “We would also like to
thank our pre-IPO shareholders, airline partners, stakeholders, and
employees for their support over the last seven years while we operated
as a private company.”
“There were a number of positive developments in the quarter, most
notably the progress we have made increasing the utilization of our
aircraft through a combination of strong hiring and declining attrition
among our pilots, reduced training backlog, and improved utilization of
existing resources,” stated Ornstein. “We appreciate the hard work and
dedication of all of our employees for their very important and
meaningful contribution to our improving operational capabilities.”
Mike Lotz, President and Chief Financial Officer continued, “On August
14, 2018, we successfully completed our IPO which raised approximately
$104 million and subsequently paid down $25.6 million outstanding on our
revolving credit facility, reducing annual interest expense by $1.2
million per year. We are currently negotiating the purchase of ten
additional currently leased aircraft and hope to complete the
transaction by the end of our fiscal year. In addition, we have entered
negotiations to refinance our high-cost debt primarily associated with
spare engine purchases by the end of the calendar year. This is expected
to result in a further reduction of interest expense going forward,”
said Lotz.
* See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
** The Company filed a Form S-1 Registration Statement (File no.
333-226173) in connection with its IPO, which was declared effective by
the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2018. This
filing included a low and high range of preliminary third quarter
financial results.
Outlook
The Company is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter
of FY 2018:
FY '18 Q1
FY '18 Q2
FY '18 Q3
FY '18 Q4
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Qtr Ended
Dec '17
Mar '18
Jun '18
Sep '18
(Actual)
(Actual)
(Actual)
(Forecast)
E-175
56
58
58
60
CRJ-900
64
64
64
64
CRJ-700
20
20
20
20
CRJ-200
1
1
1
Total
141
143
143
145
Block Hours
97,705
97,853
102,939
112,000
Block Hours per day per Aircraft
7.6
7.7
8.0
8.5
$17.2
$10.8
$8.5
$3.0
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures
Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with
accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), certain
non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful
information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of
Mesa’s ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period
comparisons of such operations. The table below reflects supplemental
financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the
three months and nine months ended June 30, 2018. Readers should
consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for,
financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These
non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may
affect the Company’s net income. Additionally, these calculations may
not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.
Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)
(In thousands, except for per diluted share)
Three months ended June 30, 2018
Income Tax
Net Income
Net Income per
(Loss) Income
Expense
Net
per Diluted
Pro Forma Diluted
Before Taxes
(Benefit)
Income
Share
IPO Shares
GAAP Income
(14,630
)
(3,495
)
(11,135
)
$
(0.89
)
$
(0.49
)
26,193
7,934
18,259
$
0.76
$
0.53
Non-GAAP Income
11,563
4,439
7,124
$
0.30
$
0.21
Interest Expense
14,118
Depreciation and Amortization
16,013
Adjusted EBITDA
41,694
Aircraft Rent
17,975
Adjusted EBITDAR
59,669
Weighted-average Shares Outstanding
Three months ended June 30, 2018
Basic
Diluted
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding
12,462
12,462
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding (2)
12,462
24,041
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding including pro
forma shares issued upon IPO (3)
22,744
34,323
Third fiscal quarter special items:
Includes one-time non-GAAP adjustments of $11.1 million in General
and Administrative expense related to an increase in accrued
compensation as a result of the increase in the fair value of the
Company’s common stock due to the S-1 filing and $15.1 million
related to the acquisition of nine CRJ-900 aircraft previously leased
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding adjusted for
anti-dilutive effect
Weighted-average pro forma shares outstanding including the impact
of 9,630,000 shares issued upon IPO and 651,824 net shares issued
under the Company’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan upon IPO
Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Tuesday,
August 28 at 11:15am EST/8:15am PST. The conference call number is
888-989-9719 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be
accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/wkyrq2n9.
A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two
hours after the call for approximately 14 days.
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa is a regional air carrier
providing scheduled passenger service to 115 cities in 38 states, the
District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and The Bahamas. As of June
30, 2018, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 600
daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights
as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms
of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines,
Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward looking statements, including, but
not limited to, (i) the fleet and block hours forecast of Mesa for the
fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, (ii) the major non pass-through engine
overhaul expense forecast for the same fiscal periods, (iii) the
expectation that refinancing of six CRJ-900 aircraft and the purchase of
nine leased CRJ-900 aircraft is expected to increase pre-tax earnings in
future periods, (iv) the Company’s expectations regarding completing the
purchase of ten additional GECAS leased aircraft by the end of fiscal
2018, and (v) the refinancing of high-cost debt associated with spare
engines by the end of fiscal 2018 and the impact thereof on the
Company’s future interest expense. These forward-looking
statements are based on Mesa’s current expectations and are subject to
uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ
materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or
local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other
factors, many of which are beyond Mesa’s control. Any forward-looking
statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release.
Mesa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any
applicable securities laws.
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Nine Months Ended June 30,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating revenues:
Contract revenue
$
159,916
$
157,410
$
470,820
$
467,121
Pass-through and other
11,823
9,542
33,243
19,161
Total operating revenues
171,739
166,952
504,063
486,282
Operating expenses:
Flight operations
51,795
37,953
155,602
110,302
Fuel
151
214
349
614
Maintenance
48,290
46,817
154,046
164,239
Aircraft rent
17,975
18,274
54,557
54,334
Aircraft and traffic servicing
848
1,178
2,592
2,758
General and administrative
22,066
10,534
43,333
31,210
Depreciation and amortization
16,013
15,620
47,611
45,220
Lease termination
15,109
-
15,109
-
Total operating expenses
172,247
130,590
473,199
408,677
Operating (loss) income
(508
)
36,362
30,864
77,605
Other (expenses) income, net:
Interest expense
(14,118
)
(11,819
)
(41,592
)
(33,659
)
Interest income
11
8
30
23
Other expense
(15
)
(53
)
(117
)
(447
)
Total other (expense), net
(14,122
)
(11,864
)
(41,679
)
(34,083
)
(Loss) income before taxes
(14,630
)
24,498
(10,815
)
43,522
Income tax (benefit) expense
(3,495
)
9,065
(24,676
)
16,175
Net (loss) income
$
(11,135
)
$
15,433
$
13,861
$
27,347
Basic
$
(0.89
)
$
1.40
$
1.18
$
2.52
Diluted
$
(0.89
)
$
0.66
$
0.58
$
1.18
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
12,462
10,993
11,782
10,852
Diluted
12,462
23,223
24,052
23,242
MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
June 30,
September 30,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
41,731
$
56,788
Restricted cash
3,823
3,559
Receivables, net
21,596
8,853
Expendable parts and supplies, net
15,716
15,114
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
39,502
61,525
Total current assets
122,368
145,839
Property and equipment, net
1,239,548
1,192,448
Intangibles, net
11,437
11,724
Lease and equipment deposits
4,618
1,945
Other assets
11,611
5,693
Total assets
$
1,389,582
$
1,357,649
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
149,936
$
140,466
Accounts payable
44,654
44,738
Accrued compensation
23,638
9,080
Other accrued expenses
28,649
23,929
Total current liabilities
246,877
218,213
Long-term debt, excluding current portion
828,487
803,874
Deferred credits
14,657
17,189
Deferred income taxes
33,632
56,436
Other noncurrent liabilities
33,306
39,713
Total noncurrent liabilities
910,082
917,212
Total liabilities
1,156,959
1,135,425
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13 and Note 14)
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
112,732
114,456
Retained earnings
119,891
107,768
Total stockholders' equity
232,623
222,224
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,389,582
$
1,357,649
Operating Highlights (unaudited)
Three months ended June 30
2018
2017
Change
Available Seat Miles - ASMs (thousands)
2,440,276
2,384,960
2.3
%
Block Hours
102,939
100,671
2.3
%
Departures
57,782
57,054
1.3
%
Average Stage Length (miles)
555
550
0.9
%
Passengers
3,490,710
3,364,121
3.8
%
