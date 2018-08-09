PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mesa Air Group, Inc. (“Mesa” or the “Company”) today announced the

pricing of its initial public offering of 9,630,000 shares of its common

stock, at a public offering price of $12.00 per share. The Company and

the selling shareholders named in the registration statement granted the

underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an

additional 1,444,500 shares of the Company's common stock. If the

overallotment option is exercised in full, 777,833 shares will be

purchased directly from the Company, and 666,667 shares will be

purchased directly from the selling shareholders. Shares of the

Company's common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq

Global Market on August 10, 2018 under the ticker symbol "MESA." The

offering is expected to close on August 14, 2018, subject to

satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Raymond James and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as lead book-running

managers for the proposed offering. Cowen, Stifel and Imperial Capital

are acting as additional book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy

of the final prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when

available, may be obtained from any of the following sources: Raymond

James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL

33716, telephone: (800) 248-8863, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com;

or BofA Merrill Lynch, attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43,

200 North College Street 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, which is

preliminary and subject to completion, relating to the offering has been

filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange

Commission on August 9, 2018. The securities may not be sold nor may

offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement

becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the

solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these

securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,

solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or

qualification under the securities laws of any such state or

jurisdiction.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa is a regional air carrier

providing scheduled passenger service to 110 cities in 38 states, the

District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas. As of March

31, 2018, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 610

daily departures. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American

Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity

purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United

Airlines, Inc. Mesa has been the fastest growing regional airline in the

United States over the last five fiscal years, based on fleet growth,

with a cumulative increase in aircraft of 137%.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical

facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements

are based on Mesa’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty

and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from

these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic,

business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of

which are beyond Mesa’s control. Any forward-looking statement in this

release speaks only as of the date of this release. Mesa undertakes no

obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement,

whether as a result of new information, future developments or

otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Investors

Brian Gillman, 602-685-4010

investor.relations@mesa-air.com

