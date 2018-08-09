PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mesa Air Group, Inc. (“Mesa” or the “Company”) today announced the
pricing of its initial public offering of 9,630,000 shares of its common
stock, at a public offering price of $12.00 per share. The Company and
the selling shareholders named in the registration statement granted the
underwriters a 30-day over-allotment option to purchase up to an
additional 1,444,500 shares of the Company's common stock. If the
overallotment option is exercised in full, 777,833 shares will be
purchased directly from the Company, and 666,667 shares will be
purchased directly from the selling shareholders. Shares of the
Company's common stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq
Global Market on August 10, 2018 under the ticker symbol "MESA." The
offering is expected to close on August 14, 2018, subject to
satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Raymond James and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as lead book-running
managers for the proposed offering. Cowen, Stifel and Imperial Capital
are acting as additional book-running managers for the proposed offering.
The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy
of the final prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when
available, may be obtained from any of the following sources: Raymond
James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL
33716, telephone: (800) 248-8863, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com;
or BofA Merrill Lynch, attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43,
200 North College Street 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.
A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, which is
preliminary and subject to completion, relating to the offering has been
filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on August 9, 2018. The securities may not be sold nor may
offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement
becomes effective.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa is a regional air carrier
providing scheduled passenger service to 110 cities in 38 states, the
District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas. As of March
31, 2018, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 610
daily departures. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American
Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity
purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United
Airlines, Inc. Mesa has been the fastest growing regional airline in the
United States over the last five fiscal years, based on fleet growth,
with a cumulative increase in aircraft of 137%.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this release that are not historical
facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
are based on Mesa’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty
and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from
these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic,
business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of
which are beyond Mesa’s control. Any forward-looking statement in this
release speaks only as of the date of this release. Mesa undertakes no
obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement,
whether as a result of new information, future developments or
otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.
