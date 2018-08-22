PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) announced today that it will release its

2018 third quarter earnings on Monday, August 27. The Company will host

an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 28 at 11:15am EDT. The

call can be accessed by dialing 888-989-9719 (passcode: Phoenix). A

recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two

hours after the call (http://investor.mesa-air.com).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa is a regional air carrier

providing scheduled passenger service to 115 cities in 38 states, the

District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and The Bahamas. As of June

30, 2018, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 600

daily departures. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American

Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity

purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United

Airlines, Inc.

Contacts

Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Investors

Brian Gillman, 602-685-4010

investor.relations@mesa-air.com

or

Media

Amber

Wansten, 602-685-4217

media@mesa-air.com

