Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA) announced today that it will release its
2018 third quarter earnings on Monday, August 27. The Company will host
an earnings conference call on Tuesday, August 28 at 11:15am EDT. The
call can be accessed by dialing 888-989-9719 (passcode: Phoenix). A
recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two
hours after the call (http://investor.mesa-air.com).
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa is a regional air carrier
providing scheduled passenger service to 115 cities in 38 states, the
District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and The Bahamas. As of June
30, 2018, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 600
daily departures. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American
Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity
purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United
Airlines, Inc.
