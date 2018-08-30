PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) will present at the Cowen and

Company 11th Annual Transportation Conference on Wednesday, September 5

at 3:20 pm EDT. The presentation will be given by Jonathan Ornstein,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Lotz, President and Chief

Financial Officer.

A live webcast will be available at http://investor.mesa-air.com/events-and-presentations/events.

A recorded version will be available approximately 1-2 hours after the

presentation.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding

company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled

passenger service to 115 cities in 38 states, the District of Columbia,

Canada, Mexico, Cuba and The Bahamas. As of July 30, 2018, Mesa operated

a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 600 daily departures and

3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American

Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity

purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United

Airlines, Inc.

Contacts

Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Investor Relations

Brian Gillman,

602-685-4010

Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com

or

Media

Amber

Wansten, 602-685-4010

Media@mesa-air.com

