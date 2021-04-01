Mesa Public Schools and S.A.V.E. Members Select Istation Reading and Istation Math

Students take a computer-adaptive assessment, known as Istation’s Indicators of Progress (ISIP™), which measures overall proficiency and abilities. Istation uses student progress and assessment data to create personalized data profiles with relevant information on students’ progress. These instantaneous and customizable reports include both graphic and contextual analyses for each student. Teachers can use this data to plan and differentiate instruction, provide necessary interventions and discover students who may be at risk for learning disabilities.

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation’s innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.