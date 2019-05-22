Partnership status change reflects international expansion strategy

for MetaPack

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetaPack, the global leader in eCommerce delivery technology, has today

announced that it has signed a new partnership agreement with Manhattan

Associates, a leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce

technology. As a Global Gold Value Partner, MetaPack is one of only a

handful of international organisations working hand-in-hand with

Manhattan to identify and develop complementary solutions and services

to benefit retailers and brands.

The announcement coincides with the Momentum

2019 Conference, hosted by Manhattan Associates in Phoenix, Arizona,

this week (May 20-23), at which MetaPack will be exhibiting, hosting an

exclusive event and presenting as part of the popular seminar sessions.

The new partnership underlines the increasing affiliation between the

two companies, both of which are expanding their global footprints with

transformational commerce software. MetaPack will benefit from

Manhattan’s established tier-one enterprise software provider status in

the USA, giving it a bigger springboard in a territory into which it has

been expanding in recent years. There is also a great opportunity for

both organisations to align their products in order to offer holistic

solutions to customers.

Duncan Licence, VP for Global Products at MetaPack, said: “Together we

can deliver value for our shared customers, and open up new

relationships with retailers and brands who will benefit from the power

of both our platforms working in tandem. Manhattan Associates is already

building a standard adaptor from their platform into ours, and this

alone will significantly reduce friction to ‘go-live’ for customers.

It’s a great way to start our Global Gold Partnership and demonstrates

the potential for what we can jointly offer.”

MetaPack, which was previously a European Regional Partner to Manhattan

Associates, will initially use its new Global Gold status to focus on

its two key markets, the U.S. and Europe. However, it has invested in

the relationship with a long-term strategy to fully maximise Manhattan’s

global reach and influence.

“Manhattan Associates has a significant presence all over the world, and

our partnership will enable us to gain a foothold in territories that

are new, but potentially very important to MetaPack,” continued Duncan

Licence.

“Manhattan’s solutions integrate with MetaPack’s products via our robust

External Parcel Integration (EPI) framework, which is purpose-built,

performance engineered and proven to reduce integration time and costs,”

said Eric Lamphier, senior director of Alliances for Manhattan

Associates. “Our joint customers can ship confidently knowing that these

integrated solutions are rating and routing packages accurately while

maintaining a high level of compliance with ever-changing carrier

requirements, like dimensional considerations, labelling and electronic

carrier communications.”

About MetaPack

Founded in 1999, MetaPack

helps eCommerce and delivery professionals meet consumer’s growing

expectations of delivery, whilst maintaining and optimising

operational efficiency. MetaPack’s SaaS solution offers a wide range of

personalised delivery services, from global order tracking to simplified

return procedures, through a catalogue of 470 carriers and 5,000

services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to

MetaPack, more than 550 million packages are sent annually by many of

the world’s leading eCommerce retailers. MetaPack is a wholly-owned

subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP).

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and

omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise,

converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our

software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both

top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and

on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or

from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the

omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

