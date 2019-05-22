Partnership status change reflects international expansion strategy
for MetaPack
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetaPack, the global leader in eCommerce delivery technology, has today
announced that it has signed a new partnership agreement with Manhattan
Associates, a leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce
technology. As a Global Gold Value Partner, MetaPack is one of only a
handful of international organisations working hand-in-hand with
Manhattan to identify and develop complementary solutions and services
to benefit retailers and brands.
The announcement coincides with the Momentum
2019 Conference, hosted by Manhattan Associates in Phoenix, Arizona,
this week (May 20-23), at which MetaPack will be exhibiting, hosting an
exclusive event and presenting as part of the popular seminar sessions.
The new partnership underlines the increasing affiliation between the
two companies, both of which are expanding their global footprints with
transformational commerce software. MetaPack will benefit from
Manhattan’s established tier-one enterprise software provider status in
the USA, giving it a bigger springboard in a territory into which it has
been expanding in recent years. There is also a great opportunity for
both organisations to align their products in order to offer holistic
solutions to customers.
Duncan Licence, VP for Global Products at MetaPack, said: “Together we
can deliver value for our shared customers, and open up new
relationships with retailers and brands who will benefit from the power
of both our platforms working in tandem. Manhattan Associates is already
building a standard adaptor from their platform into ours, and this
alone will significantly reduce friction to ‘go-live’ for customers.
It’s a great way to start our Global Gold Partnership and demonstrates
the potential for what we can jointly offer.”
MetaPack, which was previously a European Regional Partner to Manhattan
Associates, will initially use its new Global Gold status to focus on
its two key markets, the U.S. and Europe. However, it has invested in
the relationship with a long-term strategy to fully maximise Manhattan’s
global reach and influence.
“Manhattan Associates has a significant presence all over the world, and
our partnership will enable us to gain a foothold in territories that
are new, but potentially very important to MetaPack,” continued Duncan
Licence.
“Manhattan’s solutions integrate with MetaPack’s products via our robust
External Parcel Integration (EPI) framework, which is purpose-built,
performance engineered and proven to reduce integration time and costs,”
said Eric Lamphier, senior director of Alliances for Manhattan
Associates. “Our joint customers can ship confidently knowing that these
integrated solutions are rating and routing packages accurately while
maintaining a high level of compliance with ever-changing carrier
requirements, like dimensional considerations, labelling and electronic
carrier communications.”
About MetaPack
Founded in 1999, MetaPack
helps eCommerce and delivery professionals meet consumer’s growing
expectations of delivery, whilst maintaining and optimising
operational efficiency. MetaPack’s SaaS solution offers a wide range of
personalised delivery services, from global order tracking to simplified
return procedures, through a catalogue of 470 carriers and 5,000
services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to
MetaPack, more than 550 million packages are sent annually by many of
the world’s leading eCommerce retailers. MetaPack is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP).
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and
omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise,
converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our
software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both
top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.
Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and
on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or
from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the
omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.
Contacts
MetaPack media contact
Julie Kirby
Ascendant
Communications
+447956
955625
Manhattan media contact
Rick Fernandez
Manhattan
Associates
+1
678-597-6988