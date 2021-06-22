Mia Syn, RDN Partners with Digestive Health Company PanTheryx

“I’m excited to partner with PanTheryx and its family of digestive and immune health brands – TruBiotics and Life’s First Naturals – especially as two important health functions, gut health and immunity, are top of mind for so many Americans,” commented Mia Syn, RDN. “I talk with clients on a daily basis who experience GI issues, including bloating, gas and general discomfort. And, over the past 18 months, so many more people are tuned into supporting their immune health. I always look at their daily diet and discuss ways to supplement to achieve their goals. I’m happy to direct clients to two complementary products to promote healthy digestion and support immunity.”

TruBiotics is a high-quality probiotic supplement that works naturally to support digestive and immune health in adults. As one of the most recognized probiotic brands in the U.S., TruBiotics contains the two most clinically studied types of good bacteria to help both your digestive and immune systems work at their best. These types, Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus, are two of the most commonly found types of good bacteria in the gut. TruBiotics is a proprietary blend of the Bifidobacterium animalis BB-12® strain and the Lactobacillus acidophilus LA-5® strain that work together to support your digestive system and the 70 percent of your immune system in your digestive tract. BB-12® and LA-5® are proven to survive the gastrointestinal tract, and the BB-12® strain in TruBiotics has one of the best survivability rates in the gastrointestinal tract among all probiotic strains. To learn more about TruBiotics, please visit www.trubiotics.com.