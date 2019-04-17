Brooke Burke Emceed the International Wine Event
Gateway
for Cancer Research (Gateway),
a non-profit dedicated to funding transformational cancer research,
hosted their 3rd Annual Vino
con Stelle, on Friday, April 12 at the Gemini Hangar in
Scottsdale, AZ. Since 1991, Gateway has provided over $85M in funding
for more than 170 clinical trials worldwide. This week, Gateway announced
a $1.5M grant to fund a first-of-its-kind pediatric brain cancer
study at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Global philanthropists Dr.
Stacie J. Stephenson, Director, Gateway, and Richard
J Stephenson, Gateway’s Founder and Chairman, served as the
evening’s hosts and sponsors. IMNA
Solutions, a software development company that creates
healthcare solutions served as the presenting sponsor.
“We are so grateful to Gateway’s dedicated supporters who joined us at Vino
Con Stelle,” said Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson. “The evening was
a celebration of the work we do and served as a reminder of all the work
that remains. With the generous support of our friends in Arizona and
beyond, Gateway will continue to find and fund early stage cancer
research.”
Actress and cancer survivor Brooke Burke, served as emcee. Grammy
award winner Michael Bolton entertained guests
alongside world-renowned vocal artists The Tenors and Sheléa.
Alycia Mondavi, CEO and Co-Proprietor of Aloft and Dark Matter Wines
served as a featured vintner along with Alpana Singh, Master
Sommelier.
“IMNA was honored to be the presenting sponsor of Vino con Stelle.
Gateway is one of the few nonprofits focusing on early stage cancer
research, and one of the only to put 99 cents of every dollar back into
the cause,” said Israel Haikin, CEO of IMNA Solutions.
Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed exquisite culinary creations by
Chef Markus Ford and a carefully curated list of renowned wines.
Gateway for Cancer Research
Gateway for Cancer Research℠ is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization
committed to funding innovative cancer research that helps people living
with cancer. 99 cents of every dollar Gateway receives directly funds
cancer clinical trials at leading research institutions. Get involved
today by visiting www.GatewayCR.org.
IMNA Solutions
IMNA Solutions is a software development company comprised of renowned
doctors, security specialists and patients. By turning unstructured data
into real-time actionable insights, IMNA Health improves personalized
health care, patient reported outcomes and clinical decision support.
Contacts
Rubenstein
Carolyn Nurnberg Spungin // (212) 843-9316 // cnurnberg@rubenstein.com