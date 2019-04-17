Brooke Burke Emceed the International Wine Event

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beagateway?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#beagatewaylt;/agt;--Gateway

for Cancer Research (Gateway),

a non-profit dedicated to funding transformational cancer research,

hosted their 3rd Annual Vino

con Stelle, on Friday, April 12 at the Gemini Hangar in

Scottsdale, AZ. Since 1991, Gateway has provided over $85M in funding

for more than 170 clinical trials worldwide. This week, Gateway announced

a $1.5M grant to fund a first-of-its-kind pediatric brain cancer

study at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Global philanthropists Dr.

Stacie J. Stephenson, Director, Gateway, and Richard

J Stephenson, Gateway’s Founder and Chairman, served as the

evening’s hosts and sponsors. IMNA

Solutions, a software development company that creates

healthcare solutions served as the presenting sponsor.

“We are so grateful to Gateway’s dedicated supporters who joined us at Vino

Con Stelle,” said Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson. “The evening was

a celebration of the work we do and served as a reminder of all the work

that remains. With the generous support of our friends in Arizona and

beyond, Gateway will continue to find and fund early stage cancer

research.”

Actress and cancer survivor Brooke Burke, served as emcee. Grammy

award winner Michael Bolton entertained guests

alongside world-renowned vocal artists The Tenors and Sheléa.

Alycia Mondavi, CEO and Co-Proprietor of Aloft and Dark Matter Wines

served as a featured vintner along with Alpana Singh, Master

Sommelier.

“IMNA was honored to be the presenting sponsor of Vino con Stelle.

Gateway is one of the few nonprofits focusing on early stage cancer

research, and one of the only to put 99 cents of every dollar back into

the cause,” said Israel Haikin, CEO of IMNA Solutions.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed exquisite culinary creations by

Chef Markus Ford and a carefully curated list of renowned wines.

About

Gateway for Cancer Research

Gateway for Cancer Research℠ is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization

committed to funding innovative cancer research that helps people living

with cancer. 99 cents of every dollar Gateway receives directly funds

cancer clinical trials at leading research institutions. Get involved

today by visiting www.GatewayCR.org.

About

IMNA Solutions

IMNA Solutions is a software development company comprised of renowned

doctors, security specialists and patients. By turning unstructured data

into real-time actionable insights, IMNA Health improves personalized

health care, patient reported outcomes and clinical decision support.

Contacts

Rubenstein

Carolyn Nurnberg Spungin // (212) 843-9316 // cnurnberg@rubenstein.com

