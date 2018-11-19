Leading global tire manufacturer and longtime JDA customer deploys

JDA Sales & Operations Planning to support organization-wide

transformation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the center of Michelin’s strategy and success is its drive for

innovation to make mobility safer, more efficient and environmentally

friendly. That’s why longtime JDA

Software, Inc. customer, Michelin

selected and deployed JDA®

Sales & Operations Planning, part of the JDA®

Manufacturing Planning solution, to help support its transformation

efforts.

Michelin is a leading, global tire manufacturer headquartered

in Clermont-Ferrand in the Auvergne region of France. The company is

dedicated to sustainably improving the mobility of goods and people by

manufacturing and marketing tires for every type of vehicle, including

airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, motorcycles, earthmovers, off road

equipment and trucks. Michelin is present in more than 170 countries and

operates 68 production plants in 17 different countries. In addition to

the Michelin brand, the company owns a strong brand portfolio, including

BFGoodrich, Kleber, Tigar, Riken, Kormoran, and the Uniroyal brand for

the North American market, among others.

A few years ago, the company decided to launch a transformational sales

and operations planning (S&OP) project in response to several challenges

it was facing. Michelin’s supply chain complexity had increased

substantially and had become more difficult to manage due to scarce

capacity, a growing portfolio of tire types and a significant increase

in parts resulting from the company’s innovation efforts. The market in

which the company operates had also become increasingly volatile and

competitive, as well as impacted by seasonal demand.

After a thorough analysis of its existing S&OP decision-making

processes, Michelin’s executive management team realized it needed to

replace its legacy tools and processes, which didn’t have the

flexibility necessary to support its transformation. The project - named

the Sharp S&OP project – kicked off in January 2018 encapsulating its

main worldwide Michelin business units, which are now driven by JDA’s

S&OP solutions.

“Michelin continues to invest in supply chain innovations – such as

information systems, logistics and digital services – to improve

customer service,” said Anthony Caumond, enterprise architect for supply

chain, Michelin. “We selected JDA as a natural extension of our broad

JDA footprint, so we can standardize on a single, end-to-end supply

chain solution globally.”

Michelin deployed JDA’s agile implementation approach, which includes a

sequence of three-week sprints of designing, constructing, testing and

validating the solution. This rapid prototyping methodology enabled the

team to learn and mature quickly in their use of the solution while

achieving results through each phase of the project. In addition, the

company joined JDA’s S&OP Special Interest Group, which enabled them to

learn from other customers’ experiences and best practices when

implementing the solution.

With JDA, Michelin can now better share within the business unit

executive team a common demand, sales and production plan, as well as

priorities management, and balance demand against capacity across a

12-18-month horizon. The solution supports a standardized process and

network for sharing best practices and enables local simulations to

support demand management in the regions, as well as capacity management

at the plants – all using one set of data to ensure data consistency.

“We believe the Sharp S&OP project, supported by JDA will increase

significantly visibility into future risks and constraints, thanks to

scenarios shared across the organization,” said Pascal Zammit, senior

vice president, Global Supply Chain for Michelin group. “Eventually,

Sharp S&OP will help us drive better performance in the future.”

“We have enabled a digital transformation as an integral part of

Michelin’s Sharp S&OP project at JDA,” said Johan Reventberg, president,

JDA. “Michelin’s complex, make-to-stock planning process, long material

lead times, lengthy production portfolio rotations and extended time to

market for new products will no longer be an issue with the improved

visibility, greater accountability and cross-functional alignment our

team has initiated in this project. Michelin has already seen such great

results, and we look forward to enabling them to cover the full span of

their organization by the end of 2018.”

Additional Resources:

Tweet this: Michelin

Accelerates Integrated Business Planning using @JDASoftware:

http://bit.ly/2OP6fUF

About JDA Software, Inc.

JDA Software is the leading supply chain software provider powering

today’s digital transformations. We help companies optimize delivery to

customers by enabling them to predict and shape demand, fulfill faster

and more intelligently, and improve customer experiences and loyalty.

More than 4,000 global customers use our unmatched end-to-end software

and SaaS solutions to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase

speed of execution, and profitably deliver to their customers. Our

world-class client roster includes 75 of the top 100 retailers, 77 of

the top 100 consumer goods companies, and 8 of the top 10 global 3PLs.

Running JDA, you can plan to deliver. www.jda.com

Social Networks:

Web: https://jda.com

Blog:

https://blog.jda.com

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/JDASoftwareGroup

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/jdasoftware/

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/jda-software

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/JDASoftware

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/JDASoftware

“JDA” is a trademark or registered trademark of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the

name “JDA” is a trademark and/or property of JDA Software Group, Inc.

Contacts

JDA Public Relations Contact:

Jolene Peixoto, +1 978-475-0524

Senior

Director, Corporate Communications

jolene.peixoto@jda.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles