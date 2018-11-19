Leading global tire manufacturer and longtime JDA customer deploys
JDA Sales & Operations Planning to support organization-wide
transformation
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the center of Michelin’s strategy and success is its drive for
innovation to make mobility safer, more efficient and environmentally
friendly. That’s why longtime JDA
Software, Inc. customer, Michelin
selected and deployed JDA®
Sales & Operations Planning, part of the JDA®
Manufacturing Planning solution, to help support its transformation
efforts.
Michelin is a leading, global tire manufacturer headquartered
in Clermont-Ferrand in the Auvergne region of France. The company is
dedicated to sustainably improving the mobility of goods and people by
manufacturing and marketing tires for every type of vehicle, including
airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, motorcycles, earthmovers, off road
equipment and trucks. Michelin is present in more than 170 countries and
operates 68 production plants in 17 different countries. In addition to
the Michelin brand, the company owns a strong brand portfolio, including
BFGoodrich, Kleber, Tigar, Riken, Kormoran, and the Uniroyal brand for
the North American market, among others.
A few years ago, the company decided to launch a transformational sales
and operations planning (S&OP) project in response to several challenges
it was facing. Michelin’s supply chain complexity had increased
substantially and had become more difficult to manage due to scarce
capacity, a growing portfolio of tire types and a significant increase
in parts resulting from the company’s innovation efforts. The market in
which the company operates had also become increasingly volatile and
competitive, as well as impacted by seasonal demand.
After a thorough analysis of its existing S&OP decision-making
processes, Michelin’s executive management team realized it needed to
replace its legacy tools and processes, which didn’t have the
flexibility necessary to support its transformation. The project - named
the Sharp S&OP project – kicked off in January 2018 encapsulating its
main worldwide Michelin business units, which are now driven by JDA’s
S&OP solutions.
“Michelin continues to invest in supply chain innovations – such as
information systems, logistics and digital services – to improve
customer service,” said Anthony Caumond, enterprise architect for supply
chain, Michelin. “We selected JDA as a natural extension of our broad
JDA footprint, so we can standardize on a single, end-to-end supply
chain solution globally.”
Michelin deployed JDA’s agile implementation approach, which includes a
sequence of three-week sprints of designing, constructing, testing and
validating the solution. This rapid prototyping methodology enabled the
team to learn and mature quickly in their use of the solution while
achieving results through each phase of the project. In addition, the
company joined JDA’s S&OP Special Interest Group, which enabled them to
learn from other customers’ experiences and best practices when
implementing the solution.
With JDA, Michelin can now better share within the business unit
executive team a common demand, sales and production plan, as well as
priorities management, and balance demand against capacity across a
12-18-month horizon. The solution supports a standardized process and
network for sharing best practices and enables local simulations to
support demand management in the regions, as well as capacity management
at the plants – all using one set of data to ensure data consistency.
“We believe the Sharp S&OP project, supported by JDA will increase
significantly visibility into future risks and constraints, thanks to
scenarios shared across the organization,” said Pascal Zammit, senior
vice president, Global Supply Chain for Michelin group. “Eventually,
Sharp S&OP will help us drive better performance in the future.”
“We have enabled a digital transformation as an integral part of
Michelin’s Sharp S&OP project at JDA,” said Johan Reventberg, president,
JDA. “Michelin’s complex, make-to-stock planning process, long material
lead times, lengthy production portfolio rotations and extended time to
market for new products will no longer be an issue with the improved
visibility, greater accountability and cross-functional alignment our
team has initiated in this project. Michelin has already seen such great
results, and we look forward to enabling them to cover the full span of
their organization by the end of 2018.”
