Microchip Boosts Gallium Nitride (GaN) Radio Frequency (RF) Portfolio with Ka-band Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) with High Linearity for SatCom Terminals

The GMICP2731-10 is fabricated using GaN-on-Silicon Carbide (SiC) technology. It delivers up to 10W of saturated RF output power across the 3.5 GHz of bandwidth between 27.5 to 31 GHz. Its power-added efficiency is 20%, with 22 dB of small-signal gain and 15 dB of return loss. A balanced architecture allows the GMICP2731-10 to be well matched to 50-ohms and includes integrated DC blocking capacitors at the output to simplify design integration.

“As communication systems employ complex modulation schemes such as 128-QAM and as the power of solid-state power amplifiers (SSPAs) trends ever upwards, RF power amplifier designers have the difficult challenge of finding higher power solutions while at the same time reducing weight and power consumption,” said Leon Gross, vice president of Microchip’s Discrete Products Group business unit. “GaN MMICs used in high power SSPAs can achieve greater than 30% lower power and weight as compared to their GaAs counterparts, which is a huge gain for satellite OEMS. This product delivers on the promise of GaN and enables the size, weight, power and cost OEMs are searching for.”