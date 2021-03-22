Microchip’s SyncServer® S600 Series Time Server Now Defends Against GPS Jamming and Spoofing

Microchip is the first to fully integrate GPS jamming and spoofing detection and protection, in combination with local Radio Frequency (RF) data logging and analysis, inside a time server. The SyncServer S600 Series Stratum 1 instrument along with the BlueSky technology's intelligent jamming and spoofing detectors continuously monitor local GPS constellation health and examine GPS and local RF signal integrity to assure validity.

If an anomaly is detected, the solution sends an alarm and, if necessary, the SyncServer instrument can be shifted to alternative time sources or an internal oscillator. This protects ongoing timing outputs while ensuring only minimal, predictable timing degradation to vital network and business operations in applications ranging from banking and stock trading to electric utilities and aerospace and defense.