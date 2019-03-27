Andersen Windows, Carestream Health, and General Motors set to present
ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aras,
the leader in open product lifecycle management (PLM) software for the
enterprise, today announced that Microsoft will keynote ACE
2019, the global conference for the Aras community, taking place
April 15-18 in Phoenix, AZ. In addition, Andersen Windows, Carestream
Health, and General Motors are set to present.
This year’s conference is aimed at helping organizations solve their
most pressing business challenges and chart a clear path toward Digital
Transformation. ACE 2019 will bring together the best and brightest
across industries – including automotive, aerospace and defense, and
medical devices – to discuss the progress made and lessons learned from
the challenges faced at the world’s leading manufacturers. During the
three-day event, attendees will hear from dozens of thought leaders,
Aras community members, executives, and industry experts. Additionally,
attendees will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive training
courses and take advantage of networking opportunities with their peers.
Attendees can look forward to hearing presentations from:
Microsoft – Transforming the Organization: The Microsoft PLM Journey
With
increasing customer demands for new products and services, Microsoft
needed to scale its processes and tools to support its growing
businesses – devices and cloud. Making small changes was not an
option. Microsoft required big and impactful transformations across
people, processes, and tools, quickly – the equivalent of
transplanting the heart of the product development engine while
running a marathon. Boris Cononetz, Jr., Director, Enterprise PLM, and
Erika Klein, Director, Cloud Hardware Engineering, will take a look
back on what Microsoft learned and what is needed in the future to
drive optimal organizational change.
Andersen Windows – Office Connector Use Case
During their
customer spotlight, Mike Bower, Engineering Change Services Manager,
and Sherilyn Stalker, PLM Process Leader/Analyst III, will describe
the benefits of fully exploiting the Aras Innovator Office Connector
to ensure accuracy and trust in Andersen’s product specifications
through automation.
Carestream Health – Project and DHF Management using Minerva Device
PLM Solution
Standardization of project documentation and
Design History File deliverables are critical in a medical device
environment. Eli Tuber, Engineering IT Process Manager, will explain
how Carestream Health uses Aras Innovator’s document change management
solution coupled with Minerva’s Medical Device PLM solution to manage
commercialization and general projects effectively and much more.
General Motors – The Journey to Change Management on the Aras
Platform
In 2016, General Motors embarked on a project to
replace the homegrown Change Management System with Aras Innovator.
Since then, Aras Innovator has provided enhanced capabilities and a
more robust workflow on a supported upgradeable framework.
“At Aras, we pride ourselves on having an open dialogue with the entire
PLM community, and that truly shows at ACE events,” said Peter Schroer,
CEO of Aras. “The presentations, sessions, and networking events are
built to be fluid, engaging, and educational to the PLM community –
whether attendees are Aras subscribers, open users of the Aras Innovator
low-code platform, or even just starting their PLM journeys.”
Sponsors for the event include IpX, Minerva, Razorleaf Corporation,
Seligent Consulting, The vdR Group, XPLM, Zionex, Axis Technologies,
BigLever Software, Essig PLM, Flexur Systems, ITI, Kisters AG, Plural
Technology, Praeses, Prolim, and Purdue University Department of
Computer Graphics Technology.
Full agenda details and registration are available at https://events.aras.com/ace-2019.
For press passes, please contact aras@v2comms.com.
About Aras
Aras enables the world’s leading manufacturers of
complex, connected products to transform their product lifecycle
processes and gain a competitive edge. Aras’ open, flexible, scalable,
and upgradable PLM platform and applications connect users in all
disciplines and functions to critical product information and processes
across the extended enterprise. Aras customers include Airbus, BAE
Systems, GE, GM, Hitachi, Honda, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and
Microsoft. Visit www.aras.com
and follow us on Twitter @aras_plm and LinkedIn.
