Andersen Windows, Carestream Health, and General Motors set to present

ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aras,

the leader in open product lifecycle management (PLM) software for the

enterprise, today announced that Microsoft will keynote ACE

2019, the global conference for the Aras community, taking place

April 15-18 in Phoenix, AZ. In addition, Andersen Windows, Carestream

Health, and General Motors are set to present.

This year’s conference is aimed at helping organizations solve their

most pressing business challenges and chart a clear path toward Digital

Transformation. ACE 2019 will bring together the best and brightest

across industries – including automotive, aerospace and defense, and

medical devices – to discuss the progress made and lessons learned from

the challenges faced at the world’s leading manufacturers. During the

three-day event, attendees will hear from dozens of thought leaders,

Aras community members, executives, and industry experts. Additionally,

attendees will have the opportunity to participate in exclusive training

courses and take advantage of networking opportunities with their peers.

Attendees can look forward to hearing presentations from:



  • Microsoft – Transforming the Organization: The Microsoft PLM Journey
    With
    increasing customer demands for new products and services, Microsoft
    needed to scale its processes and tools to support its growing
    businesses – devices and cloud. Making small changes was not an
    option. Microsoft required big and impactful transformations across
    people, processes, and tools, quickly – the equivalent of
    transplanting the heart of the product development engine while
    running a marathon. Boris Cononetz, Jr., Director, Enterprise PLM, and
    Erika Klein, Director, Cloud Hardware Engineering, will take a look
    back on what Microsoft learned and what is needed in the future to
    drive optimal organizational change.



  • Andersen Windows – Office Connector Use Case
    During their
    customer spotlight, Mike Bower, Engineering Change Services Manager,
    and Sherilyn Stalker, PLM Process Leader/Analyst III, will describe
    the benefits of fully exploiting the Aras Innovator Office Connector
    to ensure accuracy and trust in Andersen’s product specifications
    through automation.



  • Carestream Health – Project and DHF Management using Minerva Device
    PLM Solution
    Standardization of project documentation and
    Design History File deliverables are critical in a medical device
    environment. Eli Tuber, Engineering IT Process Manager, will explain
    how Carestream Health uses Aras Innovator’s document change management
    solution coupled with Minerva’s Medical Device PLM solution to manage
    commercialization and general projects effectively and much more.



  • General Motors – The Journey to Change Management on the Aras
    Platform
    In 2016, General Motors embarked on a project to
    replace the homegrown Change Management System with Aras Innovator.
    Since then, Aras Innovator has provided enhanced capabilities and a
    more robust workflow on a supported upgradeable framework.

“At Aras, we pride ourselves on having an open dialogue with the entire

PLM community, and that truly shows at ACE events,” said Peter Schroer,

CEO of Aras. “The presentations, sessions, and networking events are

built to be fluid, engaging, and educational to the PLM community –

whether attendees are Aras subscribers, open users of the Aras Innovator

low-code platform, or even just starting their PLM journeys.”

Sponsors for the event include IpX, Minerva, Razorleaf Corporation,

Seligent Consulting, The vdR Group, XPLM, Zionex, Axis Technologies,

BigLever Software, Essig PLM, Flexur Systems, ITI, Kisters AG, Plural

Technology, Praeses, Prolim, and Purdue University Department of

Computer Graphics Technology.

Full agenda details and registration are available at https://events.aras.com/ace-2019.

For press passes, please contact aras@v2comms.com.

About Aras

Aras enables the world’s leading manufacturers of

complex, connected products to transform their product lifecycle

processes and gain a competitive edge. Aras’ open, flexible, scalable,

and upgradable PLM platform and applications connect users in all

disciplines and functions to critical product information and processes

across the extended enterprise. Aras customers include Airbus, BAE

Systems, GE, GM, Hitachi, Honda, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and

Microsoft. Visit www.aras.com

and follow us on Twitter @aras_plm and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Aras Press Contact

Kylie Reardon

Aras

kreardon@aras.com

+1

978 806 9410

Jenna Gilligan

Version 2.0 Communications

jgilligan@v2comms.com

+1

617 426 2222

