Onstage Demonstrations and Customer Sessions Showcase New Offering
analytics and mobility software, unveiled MicroStrategy 2019 on
Microsoft Azure today at MicroStrategy World™ 2019, the Company’s annual
enterprise analytics and mobility conference being held through February
6 at the Phoenix Convention Center. MicroStrategy 2019 on Azure allows
customers to launch and manage fully-configured analytics, mobility, and
HyperIntelligence™ projects, optimized for Azure.
“MicroStrategy 2019 features a modern, open, and enterprise-class
analytical architecture on premise and now across some of the industry’s
top cloud platforms,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy
Incorporated. “The combination of our platform and Microsoft Azure is
powerful. With just a few clicks, customers can provision
a fully-configured MicroStrategy 2019 environment on Azure and easily
manage that environment, helping them to realize time savings and
financial benefits – and ultimately enabling them to change how they run
their businesses.”
John ‘JG’ Chirapurath, General Manager, Azure Data and Artificial
Intelligence at Microsoft said, “Leading analytics customers are
starting new projects and moving their current workloads to Microsoft
Azure in order to benefit from its flexibility, scalability, and
reliability. MicroStrategy 2019 on Azure will accelerate this adoption
and help leading organizations realize the benefits of a full-featured
enterprise cloud analytics platform in Azure.”
This week at MicroStrategy
World 2019, thousands of online and in-session conference attendees
will have the opportunity to learn about the benefits of the
MicroStrategy and Azure relationship and see how organizations can spin
up an instance of MicroStrategy 2019 on Azure. Attendees will also
witness live demonstrations of Microsoft Power BI, powered by
MicroStrategy’s proprietary metadata foundation, Enterprise Semantic
Graph™. Finally, attendees will be able to see how easy it is leverage
MicroStrategy 2019 on Azure to deploy new HyperCard™ solutions. Anyone
can register to watch the MicroStrategy
World 2019 livestream and join or follow the conversation on Twitter
using the hashtag #analytics19.
Featured Customer Maersk Highlights Journey to Microsoft Azure
Global container logistics leader Maersk will present its session
“Maersk: a transformational journey with MicroStrategy” taking place
today at 11:30 a.m. MST. Maersk officials will speak to the challenges
and opportunities experienced as they moved from a waterfall-based to an
agile-based methodology. The presentation will also cover the company’s
migration from an on-premise based enterprise deployment to an Azure
cloud-based deployment.
What’s New with MicroStrategy in the Cloud
Administrators can easily deploy MicroStrategy 2019 in their Azure
subscription in as little as 30 minutes and fully leverage the benefits
of the platform. Enterprises can:
Quickly deploy MicroStrategy 2019 in an optimized single-tenant
instance using Red Hat Enterprise Linux;
Manage environments through a single provisioning console with start,
stop, restart, resize, and terminate environment controls, available
manually or via a user-defined schedule;
Choose between different deployment architectures capable of scaling
to tens of thousands of users; and,
Configure some of the most popular technologies and data services on
the Microsoft Azure Stack.
A 30-day free trial is available for MicroStrategy
on Azure.
