Onstage Demonstrations and Customer Sessions Showcase New Offering

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24MSTR&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$MSTRlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSTR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#MSTRlt;/agt;--MicroStrategy®

Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise

analytics and mobility software, unveiled MicroStrategy 2019 on

Microsoft Azure today at MicroStrategy World™ 2019, the Company’s annual

enterprise analytics and mobility conference being held through February

6 at the Phoenix Convention Center. MicroStrategy 2019 on Azure allows

customers to launch and manage fully-configured analytics, mobility, and

HyperIntelligence™ projects, optimized for Azure.

“MicroStrategy 2019 features a modern, open, and enterprise-class

analytical architecture on premise and now across some of the industry’s

top cloud platforms,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy

Incorporated. “The combination of our platform and Microsoft Azure is

powerful. With just a few clicks, customers can provision

a fully-configured MicroStrategy 2019 environment on Azure and easily

manage that environment, helping them to realize time savings and

financial benefits – and ultimately enabling them to change how they run

their businesses.”

John ‘JG’ Chirapurath, General Manager, Azure Data and Artificial

Intelligence at Microsoft said, “Leading analytics customers are

starting new projects and moving their current workloads to Microsoft

Azure in order to benefit from its flexibility, scalability, and

reliability. MicroStrategy 2019 on Azure will accelerate this adoption

and help leading organizations realize the benefits of a full-featured

enterprise cloud analytics platform in Azure.”

This week at MicroStrategy

World 2019, thousands of online and in-session conference attendees

will have the opportunity to learn about the benefits of the

MicroStrategy and Azure relationship and see how organizations can spin

up an instance of MicroStrategy 2019 on Azure. Attendees will also

witness live demonstrations of Microsoft Power BI, powered by

MicroStrategy’s proprietary metadata foundation, Enterprise Semantic

Graph™. Finally, attendees will be able to see how easy it is leverage

MicroStrategy 2019 on Azure to deploy new HyperCard™ solutions. Anyone

can register to watch the MicroStrategy

World 2019 livestream and join or follow the conversation on Twitter

using the hashtag #analytics19.

Featured Customer Maersk Highlights Journey to Microsoft Azure

Global container logistics leader Maersk will present its session

“Maersk: a transformational journey with MicroStrategy” taking place

today at 11:30 a.m. MST. Maersk officials will speak to the challenges

and opportunities experienced as they moved from a waterfall-based to an

agile-based methodology. The presentation will also cover the company’s

migration from an on-premise based enterprise deployment to an Azure

cloud-based deployment.

What’s New with MicroStrategy in the Cloud

Administrators can easily deploy MicroStrategy 2019 in their Azure

subscription in as little as 30 minutes and fully leverage the benefits

of the platform. Enterprises can:



  • Quickly deploy MicroStrategy 2019 in an optimized single-tenant
    instance using Red Hat Enterprise Linux;


  • Manage environments through a single provisioning console with start,
    stop, restart, resize, and terminate environment controls, available
    manually or via a user-defined schedule;


  • Choose between different deployment architectures capable of scaling
    to tens of thousands of users; and,


  • Configure some of the most popular technologies and data services on
    the Microsoft Azure Stack.

A 30-day free trial is available for MicroStrategy

on Azure.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of

enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is

to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise™. MicroStrategy

2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise

platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics,

Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy

online, and follow us on LinkedIn,

Twitter,

and Facebook.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 2019, MicroStrategy World,

HyperIntelligence, Enterprise Semantic Graph, HyperCard, and Intelligent

Enterprise are registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in

the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company

names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-G

Contacts

Claudia Cahill

MicroStrategy Incorporated

703-270-2207

ccahill@microstrategy.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles