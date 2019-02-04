Conference to Feature Voice-enabled Applications and Use Cases with
the Latest MicroStrategy 2019 Platform
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24MSTR&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$MSTRlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSTR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#MSTRlt;/agt;--MicroStrategy®
Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise
analytics and mobility software, today announced that it will showcase
MicroStrategy on Amazon Web Services (AWS) at MicroStrategy
World™ 2019, its annual enterprise analytics and mobility conference
being held today through February 6 at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Organizations can now leverage MicroStrategy 2019 on AWS to launch
fully-configured analytics, mobility, and HyperIntelligence projects in
as little as 30 minutes.
At MicroStrategy World, thousands of online and on-site conference
attendees will hear from thought leaders, data practitioners, and
MicroStrategy experts on how MicroStrategy 2019 can be deployed on AWS
to realize time savings and financial benefits and change the way
organizations run their business. Anyone can register to watch the MicroStrategy
World 2019 livestream and join or follow the conversation on Twitter
using the hashtag #analytics19.
“MicroStrategy 2019 features a modern, open, enterprise-class analytics
architecture that is optimized to deliver exceptional security,
performance, and reliability in the cloud,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO,
MicroStrategy Incorporated. “Our work with AWS and Alexa for Business
gives our customers a powerful analytics platform to build innovative
solutions that can deliver time savings and financial benefits, and help
them become a more Intelligent Enterprise™.”
Alexa for Business to be Featured at MicroStrategy World General
Session
At the MicroStrategy World General Session tomorrow, attendees will hear
from AWS General Manager of Alexa for Business Collin Davis. Mr. Davis
will join MicroStrategy’s Senior Executive Vice President and CTO Tim
Lang at the General Session starting at 10:00 a.m. MST, where
voice-enabled applications using Alexa for Business will be highlighted.
At MicroStrategy World, multiple expert and customer sessions will
feature the Alexa integration with the MicroStrategy 2019 platform.
Numerous Organizations to Highlight Their Journey to MicroStrategy on
AWS
Conference attendees will have numerous opportunities to hear from
MicroStrategy customers who have implemented MicroStrategy on AWS,
including Onyx CenterSource, Scout24 AG, Thirty-One Gifts, and Xero,
about their implementation process, best practices, benefits realized,
and lessons learned with their migration process. For details, visit the MicroStrategy
World 2019 site.
What’s New with MicroStrategy in the Cloud
MicroStrategy 2019 is a groundbreaking analytics platform that runs
natively on and is optimized for AWS. MicroStrategy 2019 delivers new
features that allow administrators to easily deploy and manage
MicroStrategy on AWS. Organizations can:
Deploy a secure and optimized single-tenant instance for
pre-configured team, department, and enterprise options to scale to
hundreds of thousands of users;
Easily manage multiple environments through a single provisioning
console with start, stop, restart, resize, and terminate environment
controls, real-time system monitoring, and one-click upgrades;
Scale computational power to match system utilization through
automated schedules;
Backup and restore MicroStrategy environments between on-premises and
cloud environments;
Support compliance and governance with certifications and
audit-friendly service features for PCI, ISO, SOC, and other
regulatory standards; and
Deploy MicroStrategy on AWS in data centers in the following
locations: Northern Virginia, Ohio, Oregon, Ireland, Frankfurt,
London, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, and Canada.
A 30-day free trial is available for MicroStrategy
on AWS.
Sign Up for a Free Pilot to Change How You Run Your Business
To experience the power of MicroStrategy 2019, organizations can sign up
for a free
MicroStrategy 2019 pilot. MicroStrategy experts can develop three
intelligence applications consisting of:
a HyperCard™ application that delivers Zero-Click Intelligence™ to web
applications;
a next-generation mobile productivity app for iOS or Android; and,
an analytics dossier or federated data set to power a Power BI, Qlik,
or Tableau application.
The three intelligence applications can be developed from the customer,
product, account or sales, or employee point of view and delivered on
AWS.
About MicroStrategy Incorporated
MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of
enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is
to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise. MicroStrategy
2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise
platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics,
Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy
online, and follow us on LinkedIn,
and Facebook.
MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 2019, HyperIntelligence, MicroStrategy
World, Intelligent Enterprise, HyperCard, and Zero-Click Intelligence
are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy
Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other
product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of
their respective owners.
MSTR-G
Contacts
Claudia Cahill
MicroStrategy Incorporated
703-270-2207