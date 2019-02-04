Conference to Feature Voice-enabled Applications and Use Cases with

the Latest MicroStrategy 2019 Platform

Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise

analytics and mobility software, today announced that it will showcase

MicroStrategy on Amazon Web Services (AWS) at MicroStrategy

World™ 2019, its annual enterprise analytics and mobility conference

being held today through February 6 at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Organizations can now leverage MicroStrategy 2019 on AWS to launch

fully-configured analytics, mobility, and HyperIntelligence projects in

as little as 30 minutes.

At MicroStrategy World, thousands of online and on-site conference

attendees will hear from thought leaders, data practitioners, and

MicroStrategy experts on how MicroStrategy 2019 can be deployed on AWS

to realize time savings and financial benefits and change the way

organizations run their business. Anyone can register to watch the MicroStrategy

World 2019 livestream and join or follow the conversation on Twitter

using the hashtag #analytics19.

“MicroStrategy 2019 features a modern, open, enterprise-class analytics

architecture that is optimized to deliver exceptional security,

performance, and reliability in the cloud,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO,

MicroStrategy Incorporated. “Our work with AWS and Alexa for Business

gives our customers a powerful analytics platform to build innovative

solutions that can deliver time savings and financial benefits, and help

them become a more Intelligent Enterprise™.”

Alexa for Business to be Featured at MicroStrategy World General

Session

At the MicroStrategy World General Session tomorrow, attendees will hear

from AWS General Manager of Alexa for Business Collin Davis. Mr. Davis

will join MicroStrategy’s Senior Executive Vice President and CTO Tim

Lang at the General Session starting at 10:00 a.m. MST, where

voice-enabled applications using Alexa for Business will be highlighted.

At MicroStrategy World, multiple expert and customer sessions will

feature the Alexa integration with the MicroStrategy 2019 platform.

Numerous Organizations to Highlight Their Journey to MicroStrategy on

AWS

Conference attendees will have numerous opportunities to hear from

MicroStrategy customers who have implemented MicroStrategy on AWS,

including Onyx CenterSource, Scout24 AG, Thirty-One Gifts, and Xero,

about their implementation process, best practices, benefits realized,

and lessons learned with their migration process. For details, visit the MicroStrategy

World 2019 site.

What’s New with MicroStrategy in the Cloud

MicroStrategy 2019 is a groundbreaking analytics platform that runs

natively on and is optimized for AWS. MicroStrategy 2019 delivers new

features that allow administrators to easily deploy and manage

MicroStrategy on AWS. Organizations can:



  • Deploy a secure and optimized single-tenant instance for
    pre-configured team, department, and enterprise options to scale to
    hundreds of thousands of users;


  • Easily manage multiple environments through a single provisioning
    console with start, stop, restart, resize, and terminate environment
    controls, real-time system monitoring, and one-click upgrades;


  • Scale computational power to match system utilization through
    automated schedules;


  • Backup and restore MicroStrategy environments between on-premises and
    cloud environments;


  • Support compliance and governance with certifications and
    audit-friendly service features for PCI, ISO, SOC, and other
    regulatory standards; and


  • Deploy MicroStrategy on AWS in data centers in the following
    locations: Northern Virginia, Ohio, Oregon, Ireland, Frankfurt,
    London, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, and Canada.

A 30-day free trial is available for MicroStrategy

on AWS.

Sign Up for a Free Pilot to Change How You Run Your Business

To experience the power of MicroStrategy 2019, organizations can sign up

for a free

MicroStrategy 2019 pilot. MicroStrategy experts can develop three

intelligence applications consisting of:



  • a HyperCard™ application that delivers Zero-Click Intelligence™ to web
    applications;


  • a next-generation mobile productivity app for iOS or Android; and,


  • an analytics dossier or federated data set to power a Power BI, Qlik,
    or Tableau application.

The three intelligence applications can be developed from the customer,

product, account or sales, or employee point of view and delivered on

AWS.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of

enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is

to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise. MicroStrategy

2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise

platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics,

Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy

online, and follow us on LinkedIn,

Twitter,

and Facebook.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 2019, HyperIntelligence, MicroStrategy

World, Intelligent Enterprise, HyperCard, and Zero-Click Intelligence

are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy

Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other

product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of

their respective owners.

Contacts

Claudia Cahill

MicroStrategy Incorporated

703-270-2207

ccahill@microstrategy.com

