Teams to Innovate With MicroStrategy 2019™ at Second Annual Datathon

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24MSTR&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$MSTRlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSTR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#MSTRlt;/agt;--MicroStrategy®

Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise

analytics and mobility software, today announced it will host the

MicroStrategy Datathon from February 4 to February 5 at its 22nd

annual enterprise analytics and mobility conference, MicroStrategy

World™ 2019, taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix,

Arizona. The Datathon, sponsored by Snowflake,

the only data warehouse built for the cloud, is open to registered

attendees of MicroStrategy World -- sign

up today.

The Datathon is designed to inspire participants to create innovative

analytics, AI, big data, or mobile applications using MicroStrategy

2019™ with aggregated data from CharityBase,

a free, open-source charity data portal with public information on the

activities, locations, and finances of thousands of charities registered

in England and Wales. Individual participants and teams with as many as

five people will compete and leverage any of the following platform

components to build their own custom applications: Rest APIs,

Visualization SDK, Data Connector SDK, mobile applications, transaction

services, predictive models, real-time visualizations, MicroStrategy

Badge™, Dossier™, and Workstation functionality, and much more.

Datathon competitors can also use third-party applications that

integrate with MicroStrategy and prepare and develop the necessary code

and APIs prior to the event, as long as the finished solution is built

on top of the MicroStrategy environment and the CharityBase data set.

The data set for this event will be hosted in a Snowflake environment

provided at the event. Participants will have training resources and

support from MicroStrategy and Snowflake professionals at their disposal

to build an immersive solution that may incorporate AI, bots, NLG

functionality, or other technologies in conjunction with the

MicroStrategy platform.

The competition will kick off at 9:00 a.m. MST on Monday, February 4,

and all teams will present their final solutions in the exhibit hall on

Tuesday, February 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. MST. Conference

attendees will be able to vote for the People’s Choice award via the

MicroStrategy World mobile app. A panel of judges--including

Constellation Research Vice President and Principal Analyst Doug

Henschen, Snowflake Senior Solution Architect Carlos Bouloy, and

MicroStrategy Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Technology

Officer Tim Lang--will select the $10,000 Grand Prize winner and the

Lone Wolf award winner.

“This year’s Datathon is a call to action for our talented tech-savvy

community to hone their skills and use their creativity to explore

what’s possible,” said Mr. Lang. “We invite everyone who is creative and

passionate about data and social good to join us at the Datathon. We

hope to inspire and challenge unique ways to use data and build

cutting-edge solutions that magnify the impact, visibility, and value of

thousands of charity groups.”

To highlight MicroStrategy’s devotion to community outreach and academic

advancement, the Datathon will also be open to college and university

student participants at no charge, with full access to the MicroStrategy

World 2019 conference. To register and learn more about the Datathon’s

criteria, complete rules

and eligibility requirements, visit the World

2019 Datathon site and complete your application by 9:00 a.m. MST on

February 4, 2019.

Register for MicroStrategy

World 2019 today and join the conversation on Twitter with the

hashtag #analytics19.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of

enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is

to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise™. MicroStrategy

2019™ delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise

platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics,

Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence™. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy

online, and follow us on LinkedIn,

Twitter,

and Facebook.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy World, MicroStrategy 2019, MicroStrategy

Badge, Dossier, Intelligent Enterprise, and HyperIntelligence are either

trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the

United States and certain other countries. Other product and company

names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-G

Contacts

Claudia Cahill

MicroStrategy Incorporated

703-270-2207

ccahill@microstrategy.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles