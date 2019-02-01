Teams to Innovate With MicroStrategy 2019™ at Second Annual Datathon
Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise
analytics and mobility software, today announced it will host the
MicroStrategy Datathon from February 4 to February 5 at its 22nd
annual enterprise analytics and mobility conference, MicroStrategy
World™ 2019, taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix,
Arizona. The Datathon, sponsored by Snowflake,
the only data warehouse built for the cloud, is open to registered
attendees of MicroStrategy World -- sign
up today.
The Datathon is designed to inspire participants to create innovative
analytics, AI, big data, or mobile applications using MicroStrategy
2019™ with aggregated data from CharityBase,
a free, open-source charity data portal with public information on the
activities, locations, and finances of thousands of charities registered
in England and Wales. Individual participants and teams with as many as
five people will compete and leverage any of the following platform
components to build their own custom applications: Rest APIs,
Visualization SDK, Data Connector SDK, mobile applications, transaction
services, predictive models, real-time visualizations, MicroStrategy
Badge™, Dossier™, and Workstation functionality, and much more.
Datathon competitors can also use third-party applications that
integrate with MicroStrategy and prepare and develop the necessary code
and APIs prior to the event, as long as the finished solution is built
on top of the MicroStrategy environment and the CharityBase data set.
The data set for this event will be hosted in a Snowflake environment
provided at the event. Participants will have training resources and
support from MicroStrategy and Snowflake professionals at their disposal
to build an immersive solution that may incorporate AI, bots, NLG
functionality, or other technologies in conjunction with the
MicroStrategy platform.
The competition will kick off at 9:00 a.m. MST on Monday, February 4,
and all teams will present their final solutions in the exhibit hall on
Tuesday, February 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. MST. Conference
attendees will be able to vote for the People’s Choice award via the
MicroStrategy World mobile app. A panel of judges--including
Constellation Research Vice President and Principal Analyst Doug
Henschen, Snowflake Senior Solution Architect Carlos Bouloy, and
MicroStrategy Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Technology
Officer Tim Lang--will select the $10,000 Grand Prize winner and the
Lone Wolf award winner.
“This year’s Datathon is a call to action for our talented tech-savvy
community to hone their skills and use their creativity to explore
what’s possible,” said Mr. Lang. “We invite everyone who is creative and
passionate about data and social good to join us at the Datathon. We
hope to inspire and challenge unique ways to use data and build
cutting-edge solutions that magnify the impact, visibility, and value of
thousands of charity groups.”
To highlight MicroStrategy’s devotion to community outreach and academic
advancement, the Datathon will also be open to college and university
student participants at no charge, with full access to the MicroStrategy
World 2019 conference. To register and learn more about the Datathon’s
criteria, complete rules
and eligibility requirements, visit the World
2019 Datathon site and complete your application by 9:00 a.m. MST on
February 4, 2019.
Register for MicroStrategy
World 2019 today and join the conversation on Twitter with the
hashtag #analytics19.
