Thousands of Attendees to Learn about HyperIntelligence™ and Explore
the Future of Analytics and Mobility
Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of
enterprise analytics and mobility software, today showcased a series of
platform innovations in front of thousands of product experts, thought
leaders, and data enthusiasts at MicroStrategy World 2019, its 22nd
annual analytics and mobility conference, being held at the Phoenix
Convention Center. With over 160 sessions and 60 customer speakers, the
three-day conference will showcase numerous new products and live
demonstrations on how analytics and mobility can transform the way
people use information to drive business results. Anyone can register to
watch the World
2019 livestream and join or follow the conversation on Twitter using
the hashtag #analytics19.
At MicroStrategy World 2019, the Company will feature MicroStrategy
2019™, the industry’s first and only enterprise
platform for Federated
Analytics, Transformational
Mobility, and HyperIntelligence,
designed to help make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise™.
MicroStrategy’s new platform, robust partner network, and services
offerings are aimed at increasing the adoption of analytics.
“Digital transformation is happening at light speed. It’s vital for each
organization trying to become an Intelligent Enterprise to have
a game plan and the requisite technology foundation to compete and
lead,” said Marge Breya, Senior Executive Vice President and CMO,
MicroStrategy Incorporated. “Our MicroStrategy World 2019 attendees
include companies we believe are some of the biggest trailblazers in the
world. Conference attendees will get an up-close look at next-generation
enterprise analytics and mobility innovations and hear from a
power-packed line-up of industry leaders who are on the vanguard of
analytics, mobility, AI, NLG, Internet of Things, and machine learning.”
Become an Intelligent Enterprise with MicroStrategy 2019
Online and in-session conference attendees will get a close look at
MicroStrategy 2019, a new platform designed to overhaul the end user
experience with innovative features to drive the adoption of analytics
by a broad range of users across the enterprise. MicroStrategy 2019,
which can be deployed on-premises or on multiple private and public
cloud platforms, is designed to make every enterprise a more Intelligent
Enterprise with:
Federated Analytics. This mainstream category of analytics is
targeted at analysts and data scientists, who enable long-term
decision making. Whether it’s with dossiers, dashboards, or predictive
models, or reporting for project performance, financial statements, or
billing, MicroStrategy 2019 is designed to empower users with trusted
analytics. Analysts who access data using Excel, Power BI, Qlik, or
Tableau and data scientists who leverage RStudio or Jupyter Notebook
can boost their productivity by using the MicroStrategy 2019 platform
for trusted, scalable, federated analytics.
Transformational Mobility. This category of analytical
applications is targeted at the increasingly mobile workforce and
delivers more ways for organizations to quickly deploy mobile
productivity apps for a variety of business functions and roles. Users
can build apps using mobile dossiers, no code drag-and-drop, and
customized development using XCode or JavaScript.
HyperIntelligence. This new category of analytics is designed
to transform the way people interact with information and find answers
by seamlessly delivering intelligence through zero-click experiences.
With the HyperCard™ application, users with Google Chrome can hover
over highlighted words on websites and other browser-based
applications to instantly bring up relevant, contextual insights. With
HyperIntelligence, users can also leverage APIs to design and deploy
AI applications that deliver zero-click experiences via voice
assistants, image recognition software, and GPS applications.
At the core of MicroStrategy 2019 is its Enterprise Semantic Graph™.
This proprietary metadata foundation delivers a robust business glossary
and index for a vast range of corporate information, making it a
powerful method to consolidate disparate sources of data and deliver a
single version of truth.
Deploy Quickly with MicroStrategy on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and
Azure
To help accelerate the digital transformation, organizations can now
easily leverage the advanced capabilities of MicroStrategy 2019 on AWS
and Azure to help enterprises deliver exceptional security, performance,
reliability, and support. It is now easier than ever to launch
fully-configured analytics, mobility, and HyperIntelligence projects in
as little as 30 minutes. Administrators can control their environments
on AWS or Azure from a single console, making it easy to start, stop,
resize, and terminate projects as needed. Organizations can address a
variety of their requirements with pre-packaged deployment options.
Start a free 30-day trial of MicroStrategy
2019 on AWS and Azure today.
Leading Industry Experts to Discuss the Future of Analytics
Attendees will also hear inspirational stories on how analytics, big
data, mobility, IoT, and AI applications have helped business leaders
deliver the best and most innovative solutions to the market. Conference
highlights include:
Featured speakers R “Ray” Wang, Principal Analyst, Founder and
Chairman, Constellation Research, Inc., and Collin Davis, GM of Alexa
for Business, AWS.
Mainstage presentations from Boston Children’s Hospital, Green Dot
Corporation, and Hilton and a MicroStrategy 2019 Upgrade panel
discussion to benefit every customer.
Findings from “10
Enterprise Analytics Trends to Watch in 2019,” a compilation of
insights from 12 analytics thought leaders.
Keynote speakers Michael J. Saylor, President, Chairman of the Board,
and CEO; Tim Lang, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO; Phong Le,
Senior Executive Vice President, COO and CFO; and Marge Breya, Senior
Executive Vice President and CMO.
A futures presentation outlining the Company’s technology roadmap,
including how HyperIntelligence can deliver a faster path to insights
with AI for line-of-business users.
A presentation announcing MicroStrategy’s Customer Award winners and
the business value of their innovative analytics and mobility apps.
MicroStrategy World Datathon Kicks Off Conference
The MicroStrategy Datathon, which kicked off yesterday, is challenging
its participants to create innovative analytics applications using
MicroStrategy 2019 with aggregated data from CharityBase, a free, open
source charity data portal with public information on the activities,
locations, and finances of thousands of charities registered in England
and Wales. All teams will present their solutions in the exhibit hall
tomorrow, February 6. Conference attendees will be able to vote for the
People’s Choice award via the MicroStrategy World mobile app, while a
panel of judges – including Constellation Research Vice President and
Principal Analyst Doug Henschen, Snowflake Computing Senior Solution
Architect Carlos Bouloy, and MicroStrategy Senior Executive Vice
President and CTO Tim Lang – will select the $10,000 Grand Prize winner
and the Lone Wolf award winner.
Participate in Hands-on Interactive Workshops
MicroStrategy World 2019 will offer 16 different instructor-led
workshops to develop tangible skills and training using the latest
capabilities of MicroStrategy 2019. These interactive sessions provide a
great opportunity to get hands-on experience building next-generation
analytics and mobility applications. Attendees are expected to bring
their own laptops to complete the workshops and download MicroStrategy
Desktop™ and the supporting files prior to attending the sessions.
Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Meet Inspiring Women Leaders at the Women’s Networking Event
World attendees will converge at the women’s networking event, sponsored
by Exasol, taking place today from 4:00 to 6:00 pm MST. MicroStrategy
customers, partners, and employees will have an opportunity to meet with
and hear from inspiring women leaders and savvy female executives and
learn about their great work across the world of analytics.
Reserve a 1:1 MicroStrategy 2019 Upgrade Consultation, Tech Talk or
Solution Talk
MicroStrategy World 2019 is a great opportunity for conference attendees
to meet one-on-one with an experienced MicroStrategy consultant ready to
share a wealth of expertise on their MicroStrategy implementations.
Attendees can arrange a one-on-one MicroStrategy 2019 upgrade
consultation, Tech Talk, or Solution Talk and receive feedback to help
them accomplish their digital transformation goals faster. Visit the
MicroStrategy World 2019 Special
Events site to learn more about these sessions.
Customers & Partners Share Cutting-Edge Business Solutions for
Running their Businesses
Customer speakers will highlight how they use MicroStrategy to extract
value from their business systems, build enterprise-class applications,
and drive analytics adoption across the enterprise. The companies
scheduled to present include: AllianceBernstein; BMC; Boston Children's
Hospital; Builders FirstSource; Catholic Health Initiatives; CHRISTUS
Health; Cisco; Conifer Health Solutions; Co-op Retail; The Co-operators;
Core Digital Media; ENGIE; Epicor Software Corporation; Freddie Mac;
Fruit of the Loom; Genesys; Hallmark Cards, Inc.; KFC; Omega World
Travel; Onyx CenterSource; Paraná State Finance Secretariat; Quotient
Technology Inc.; Rx Drug Mart; Saudi Telecom Company; Scout24 AG; Sonic
Automotive; SS&C Primatics; Thirty-One Gifts; Tourvest Travel Services;
United Healthcare Group Brazil; Visiting Nurse Service of New York;
Wunderman Health; and Xero.
MicroStrategy's broad collection of strategic partners makes up an
extensive ecosystem of organizations dedicated to helping our customers
realize the full potential of their MicroStrategy investments.
Throughout the conference, attendees will hear from our partners,
including: Analytics Intell; Automated Insights, Inc.; AWS; DataFactZ;
Dataflix; Data Meaning; Datastrong; Deloitte Consulting LLP; Exasol;
Fivetran; Gensquared; Intelligent Data Solutions; Infocepts; Invexer
Technology Inc.; Kyvos Insights; Mapbox; Mighty Wizards Technologies;
Obase; Perficient, Inc.; Project X Ltd.; Sense Corp; Smartbridge, LLC;
Snowflake; Solution B.I.; Teradata; Visual Crossing; Vitara; and
Yellowbrick Data.
About MicroStrategy Incorporated
MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of
enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is
to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise. MicroStrategy
2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise
platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics,
Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy
online, and follow us on LinkedIn,
and Facebook.
MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy World, HyperIntelligence, MicroStrategy
2019, Intelligent Enterprise, HyperCard, Enterprise Semantic Graph, and
MicroStrategy Desktop are registered trademarks of MicroStrategy
Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other
product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of
their respective owners.
