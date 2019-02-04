Thousands of Attendees to Learn about HyperIntelligence™ and Explore

the Future of Analytics and Mobility

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24MSTR&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$MSTRlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSTR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#MSTRlt;/agt;--MicroStrategy®

Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of

enterprise analytics and mobility software, today showcased a series of

platform innovations in front of thousands of product experts, thought

leaders, and data enthusiasts at MicroStrategy World 2019, its 22nd

annual analytics and mobility conference, being held at the Phoenix

Convention Center. With over 160 sessions and 60 customer speakers, the

three-day conference will showcase numerous new products and live

demonstrations on how analytics and mobility can transform the way

people use information to drive business results. Anyone can register to

watch the World

2019 livestream and join or follow the conversation on Twitter using

the hashtag #analytics19.

At MicroStrategy World 2019, the Company will feature MicroStrategy

2019™, the industry’s first and only enterprise

platform for Federated

Analytics, Transformational

Mobility, and HyperIntelligence,

designed to help make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise™.

MicroStrategy’s new platform, robust partner network, and services

offerings are aimed at increasing the adoption of analytics.

“Digital transformation is happening at light speed. It’s vital for each

organization trying to become an Intelligent Enterprise to have

a game plan and the requisite technology foundation to compete and

lead,” said Marge Breya, Senior Executive Vice President and CMO,

MicroStrategy Incorporated. “Our MicroStrategy World 2019 attendees

include companies we believe are some of the biggest trailblazers in the

world. Conference attendees will get an up-close look at next-generation

enterprise analytics and mobility innovations and hear from a

power-packed line-up of industry leaders who are on the vanguard of

analytics, mobility, AI, NLG, Internet of Things, and machine learning.”

Become an Intelligent Enterprise with MicroStrategy 2019

Online and in-session conference attendees will get a close look at

MicroStrategy 2019, a new platform designed to overhaul the end user

experience with innovative features to drive the adoption of analytics

by a broad range of users across the enterprise. MicroStrategy 2019,

which can be deployed on-premises or on multiple private and public

cloud platforms, is designed to make every enterprise a more Intelligent

Enterprise with:



  • Federated Analytics. This mainstream category of analytics is
    targeted at analysts and data scientists, who enable long-term
    decision making. Whether it’s with dossiers, dashboards, or predictive
    models, or reporting for project performance, financial statements, or
    billing, MicroStrategy 2019 is designed to empower users with trusted
    analytics. Analysts who access data using Excel, Power BI, Qlik, or
    Tableau and data scientists who leverage RStudio or Jupyter Notebook
    can boost their productivity by using the MicroStrategy 2019 platform
    for trusted, scalable, federated analytics.


  • Transformational Mobility. This category of analytical
    applications is targeted at the increasingly mobile workforce and
    delivers more ways for organizations to quickly deploy mobile
    productivity apps for a variety of business functions and roles. Users
    can build apps using mobile dossiers, no code drag-and-drop, and
    customized development using XCode or JavaScript.


  • HyperIntelligence. This new category of analytics is designed
    to transform the way people interact with information and find answers
    by seamlessly delivering intelligence through zero-click experiences.
    With the HyperCard™ application, users with Google Chrome can hover
    over highlighted words on websites and other browser-based
    applications to instantly bring up relevant, contextual insights. With
    HyperIntelligence, users can also leverage APIs to design and deploy
    AI applications that deliver zero-click experiences via voice
    assistants, image recognition software, and GPS applications.

At the core of MicroStrategy 2019 is its Enterprise Semantic Graph™.

This proprietary metadata foundation delivers a robust business glossary

and index for a vast range of corporate information, making it a

powerful method to consolidate disparate sources of data and deliver a

single version of truth.

Deploy Quickly with MicroStrategy on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and

Azure

To help accelerate the digital transformation, organizations can now

easily leverage the advanced capabilities of MicroStrategy 2019 on AWS

and Azure to help enterprises deliver exceptional security, performance,

reliability, and support. It is now easier than ever to launch

fully-configured analytics, mobility, and HyperIntelligence projects in

as little as 30 minutes. Administrators can control their environments

on AWS or Azure from a single console, making it easy to start, stop,

resize, and terminate projects as needed. Organizations can address a

variety of their requirements with pre-packaged deployment options.

Start a free 30-day trial of MicroStrategy

2019 on AWS and Azure today.

Leading Industry Experts to Discuss the Future of Analytics

Attendees will also hear inspirational stories on how analytics, big

data, mobility, IoT, and AI applications have helped business leaders

deliver the best and most innovative solutions to the market. Conference

highlights include:



  • Featured speakers R “Ray” Wang, Principal Analyst, Founder and
    Chairman, Constellation Research, Inc., and Collin Davis, GM of Alexa
    for Business, AWS.


  • Mainstage presentations from Boston Children’s Hospital, Green Dot
    Corporation, and Hilton and a MicroStrategy 2019 Upgrade panel
    discussion to benefit every customer.


  • Findings from “10
    Enterprise Analytics Trends to Watch in 2019    ,” a compilation of
    insights from 12 analytics thought leaders.


  • Keynote speakers Michael J. Saylor, President, Chairman of the Board,
    and CEO; Tim Lang, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO; Phong Le,
    Senior Executive Vice President, COO and CFO; and Marge Breya, Senior
    Executive Vice President and CMO.


  • A futures presentation outlining the Company’s technology roadmap,
    including how HyperIntelligence can deliver a faster path to insights
    with AI for line-of-business users.


  • A presentation announcing MicroStrategy’s Customer Award winners and
    the business value of their innovative analytics and mobility apps.

MicroStrategy World Datathon Kicks Off Conference

The MicroStrategy Datathon, which kicked off yesterday, is challenging

its participants to create innovative analytics applications using

MicroStrategy 2019 with aggregated data from CharityBase, a free, open

source charity data portal with public information on the activities,

locations, and finances of thousands of charities registered in England

and Wales. All teams will present their solutions in the exhibit hall

tomorrow, February 6. Conference attendees will be able to vote for the

People’s Choice award via the MicroStrategy World mobile app, while a

panel of judges – including Constellation Research Vice President and

Principal Analyst Doug Henschen, Snowflake Computing Senior Solution

Architect Carlos Bouloy, and MicroStrategy Senior Executive Vice

President and CTO Tim Lang – will select the $10,000 Grand Prize winner

and the Lone Wolf award winner.

Participate in Hands-on Interactive Workshops

MicroStrategy World 2019 will offer 16 different instructor-led

workshops to develop tangible skills and training using the latest

capabilities of MicroStrategy 2019. These interactive sessions provide a

great opportunity to get hands-on experience building next-generation

analytics and mobility applications. Attendees are expected to bring

their own laptops to complete the workshops and download MicroStrategy

Desktop™ and the supporting files prior to attending the sessions.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Meet Inspiring Women Leaders at the Women’s Networking Event

World attendees will converge at the women’s networking event, sponsored

by Exasol, taking place today from 4:00 to 6:00 pm MST. MicroStrategy

customers, partners, and employees will have an opportunity to meet with

and hear from inspiring women leaders and savvy female executives and

learn about their great work across the world of analytics.

Reserve a 1:1 MicroStrategy 2019 Upgrade Consultation, Tech Talk or

Solution Talk

MicroStrategy World 2019 is a great opportunity for conference attendees

to meet one-on-one with an experienced MicroStrategy consultant ready to

share a wealth of expertise on their MicroStrategy implementations.

Attendees can arrange a one-on-one MicroStrategy 2019 upgrade

consultation, Tech Talk, or Solution Talk and receive feedback to help

them accomplish their digital transformation goals faster. Visit the

MicroStrategy World 2019 Special

Events site to learn more about these sessions.

Customers & Partners Share Cutting-Edge Business Solutions for

Running their Businesses

Customer speakers will highlight how they use MicroStrategy to extract

value from their business systems, build enterprise-class applications,

and drive analytics adoption across the enterprise. The companies

scheduled to present include: AllianceBernstein; BMC; Boston Children's

Hospital; Builders FirstSource; Catholic Health Initiatives; CHRISTUS

Health; Cisco; Conifer Health Solutions; Co-op Retail; The Co-operators;

Core Digital Media; ENGIE; Epicor Software Corporation; Freddie Mac;

Fruit of the Loom; Genesys; Hallmark Cards, Inc.; KFC; Omega World

Travel; Onyx CenterSource; Paraná State Finance Secretariat; Quotient

Technology Inc.; Rx Drug Mart; Saudi Telecom Company; Scout24 AG; Sonic

Automotive; SS&C Primatics; Thirty-One Gifts; Tourvest Travel Services;

United Healthcare Group Brazil; Visiting Nurse Service of New York;

Wunderman Health; and Xero.

MicroStrategy's broad collection of strategic partners makes up an

extensive ecosystem of organizations dedicated to helping our customers

realize the full potential of their MicroStrategy investments.

Throughout the conference, attendees will hear from our partners,

including: Analytics Intell; Automated Insights, Inc.; AWS; DataFactZ;

Dataflix; Data Meaning; Datastrong; Deloitte Consulting LLP; Exasol;

Fivetran; Gensquared; Intelligent Data Solutions; Infocepts; Invexer

Technology Inc.; Kyvos Insights; Mapbox; Mighty Wizards Technologies;

Obase; Perficient, Inc.; Project X Ltd.; Sense Corp; Smartbridge, LLC;

Snowflake; Solution B.I.; Teradata; Visual Crossing; Vitara; and

Yellowbrick Data.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of

enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is

to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise. MicroStrategy

2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise

platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics,

Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy

online, and follow us on LinkedIn,

Twitter

and Facebook.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy World, HyperIntelligence, MicroStrategy

2019, Intelligent Enterprise, HyperCard, Enterprise Semantic Graph, and

MicroStrategy Desktop are registered trademarks of MicroStrategy

Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other

product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of

their respective owners.

MSTR-G

Contacts

Claudia Cahill

MicroStrategy Incorporated

703-270-2207

ccahill@microstrategy.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles