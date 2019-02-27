Discussion to explore how economic development incentives are

helping boost data center growth in Arizona

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Milldam

Public Relations, a full-service

public relations firm serving a range of technology sectors

including data center, telecommunications and energy, announced today

that President and Founder, Adam Waitkunas will be speaking at CAPRE’s

Greater Phoenix Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Summit. The

event will be held tomorrow, February 28th at the Orange Tree

Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

During the conference, Waitkunas will moderate a panel titled, Beyond

the Headlines: Policy & Incentives in Arizona That Boost Data Center

growth, that will focus on how various economic development tools

are helping boost data center growth throughout the state of Arizona.

Additionally, the panel will look at whether there is broad

understanding of various tax incentives and if there is a learning curve

for public sector executives when it comes to technology infrastructure

and overall data center policy issues. Additionally, Waitkunas will look

at whether or not there is a public perception issue when it comes to

sweeping incentives for the technology sector as a whole, and how

companies and government officials can help alleviate those concerns.

Joining Waitkunas on the panel will be a distinguished panel of public

policy experts and data center executives including: Mark Bauer,

Managing Director/National Director – Data Center Solutions, Jones Lang

LaSalle Americas, Inc.; James Grice, Partner, Bryan Cave LLP; Jay

Kramer, Partner Fennemore Craig; Michael Ortiz, Digital Infrastructure

Solutions, Keyser; Andy Tobin, Commissioner, Arizona Corporation

Commission and David Valenzuela, Chief Business Attraction Officer,

Economic Development Services Department, City of Peoria.

According to a report

from Data Center Frontier, the Phoenix data center market is on track to

enter the top five markets in the US. One of the leading factors for

this growth is the favorable business environment for colocation

providers. Phoenix currently has 1.61 million square feet of

commissioned data center space.

“As competition between states and local governments for data center

developments has exploded, this panel will highlight what’s working for

Arizona,” said Adam Waitkunas, President, Milldam Public Relations. “I

look forward a deep dive on Arizona incentives with my fellow panelists

to determine the nuances and what it takes for developers and public

policy officials to be successful.”

About Milldam Public Relations

Concord,

Massachusetts-based Milldam Public Relations is a full-service

technology public relations firm that provides competitively priced

strategic communications including press releases, white papers, case

studies, bylined articles, crisis communications and event management to

a diverse array of clients throughout the country. Founded in 2005,

Milldam Public Relations has solidified its position as the go-to public

relations firm for companies in the critical infrastructure space.

Clients include Data Specialties, Inc, Hurricane Electric, Future

Facilities, and RF Code.

For more information on Milldam Public Relations, please go to http://www.milldampr.com

or visit the company’s Facebook,

Twitter,

LinkedIn,

and Instagram

pages.

