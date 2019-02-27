Discussion to explore how economic development incentives are
helping boost data center growth in Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Milldam
Public Relations, a full-service
public relations firm serving a range of technology sectors
including data center, telecommunications and energy, announced today
that President and Founder, Adam Waitkunas will be speaking at CAPRE’s
Greater Phoenix Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure Summit. The
event will be held tomorrow, February 28th at the Orange Tree
Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
During the conference, Waitkunas will moderate a panel titled, Beyond
the Headlines: Policy & Incentives in Arizona That Boost Data Center
growth, that will focus on how various economic development tools
are helping boost data center growth throughout the state of Arizona.
Additionally, the panel will look at whether there is broad
understanding of various tax incentives and if there is a learning curve
for public sector executives when it comes to technology infrastructure
and overall data center policy issues. Additionally, Waitkunas will look
at whether or not there is a public perception issue when it comes to
sweeping incentives for the technology sector as a whole, and how
companies and government officials can help alleviate those concerns.
Joining Waitkunas on the panel will be a distinguished panel of public
policy experts and data center executives including: Mark Bauer,
Managing Director/National Director – Data Center Solutions, Jones Lang
LaSalle Americas, Inc.; James Grice, Partner, Bryan Cave LLP; Jay
Kramer, Partner Fennemore Craig; Michael Ortiz, Digital Infrastructure
Solutions, Keyser; Andy Tobin, Commissioner, Arizona Corporation
Commission and David Valenzuela, Chief Business Attraction Officer,
Economic Development Services Department, City of Peoria.
According to a report
from Data Center Frontier, the Phoenix data center market is on track to
enter the top five markets in the US. One of the leading factors for
this growth is the favorable business environment for colocation
providers. Phoenix currently has 1.61 million square feet of
commissioned data center space.
“As competition between states and local governments for data center
developments has exploded, this panel will highlight what’s working for
Arizona,” said Adam Waitkunas, President, Milldam Public Relations. “I
look forward a deep dive on Arizona incentives with my fellow panelists
to determine the nuances and what it takes for developers and public
policy officials to be successful.”
About Milldam Public Relations
Concord,
Massachusetts-based Milldam Public Relations is a full-service
technology public relations firm that provides competitively priced
strategic communications including press releases, white papers, case
studies, bylined articles, crisis communications and event management to
a diverse array of clients throughout the country. Founded in 2005,
Milldam Public Relations has solidified its position as the go-to public
relations firm for companies in the critical infrastructure space.
Clients include Data Specialties, Inc, Hurricane Electric, Future
Facilities, and RF Code.
For more information on Milldam Public Relations, please go to http://www.milldampr.com
or visit the company’s Facebook,
and Instagram
pages.
Contacts
Milldam Public Relations
Adam Waitkunas
978-828-8304
(mobile)