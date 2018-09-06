Millie's Pancake Haus, which has been flipping flapjacks and sunnyside-up eggs alongside a menu of European-inclined specialties from blintzes to eggs benedict, is moving later this month.

After 36 years operating out of a kitchen that has been too small for too long, the restaurant at 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road will take over a smaller space and bigger kitchen at Trail Dust Town across the street. Millie's is expected to open in the former home of Dakota Cafe, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road, on Oct. 2, said owner Dean Griffith.

"The nice thing is it's just across the street. It's very convenient for our longtime customers," said Griffith, who has owned Millie's since 2011.

The move will mean a smaller dining room, going from the current 160 capacity to about 130. But the kitchen at Dakota is bigger and better organized, which will cut down wait times for food and streamline kitchen operations. Griffith, who has worked for the restaurant off and on since 1986, said the biggest complaints from customers centers on the kitchen, which runs slow because of the way it's laid out. Renovating it, though, along with other improvements to the restaurant was cost-prohibitive.

Mildred Novak opened Millie's in 1982 and over the first few years, expanded it as her neighbors in the plaza vacated. The dining room grew from about 80 diners to 160.

Novak also expanded to the northwest side, opening a second Millie's on West Ina and North Oracle roads. That location closed several years ago. 

Griffith said he plans to move into Trail Dust Town the week of Sept. 24 if renovations to the space including the restrooms and the kitchen, which will have twin griddles for eggs and pancakes, is completed. The Oct. 2 opening depends on health department and building inspection OKs, he added.

Millie's will remain open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays at its current location, through Sept. 23. 

