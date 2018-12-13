Six weeks after pulling up stakes at its East Tanque Verde home, Millie's Pancake Haus has settled into new digs in Trail Dust Town.

The restaurant will open for its first day in its new home, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road, at 6:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7. The new spot is a short distance from Millie's home of 36 years at 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road, which the restaurant had outgrown arguably years ago, longtime owner Dean Griffith said when he announced the move in late September.

Griffith said the larger space will help alleviate what had been long wait times for diners to be seated. The kitchen also is larger, which will improve the efficiency of the cooks, who will have more wiggle room to work.

The new space, once home to Dakota Café, can seat 130 and includes an outdoor patio looking over Trail Dust Town’s main street.

Millie's, which serves breakfast and lunch, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

