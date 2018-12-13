Two months after pulling up stakes at its East Tanque Verde home, Millie's Pancake Haus has settled into new digs in Trail Dust Town.

The restaurant is now open in its new home, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. The spot is a short distance from Millie's home of 36 years at 6530 E. Tanque Verde Road, which the restaurant had outgrown arguably years ago, longtime owner Dean Griffith said when he announced the move in late September. 

Griffith said the new space, although smaller than the original location, has a more efficiently organized kitchen which will help alleviate long wait times for diners. Food can be prepared much faster in the new kitchen, which allows for several cooks to work alongside each other. That wasn't always the case with the original kitchen. 

The new space, once home to Dakota Café, can seat 130 and includes an outdoor patio looking over Trail Dust Town’s main street.

Millie's, which serves breakfast and lunch, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Correction: This story originally misidentified the opening date. The new location opened Friday, Dec. 7. 

