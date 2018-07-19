TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cliffdavid--Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap

(NYSE: MMI), closed the sale of Willow Creek, a 402-unit value-add

multifamily asset in Tempe, Arizona. The property sold for $60.5

million, which equates to $150,498 per unit.

“The property is a prime candidate for interior renovations as the large

majority of unit interiors feature original finishes,” said Cliff David,

Marcus & Millichap senior managing director. “The property’s meticulous

campus setting and the asking rents for newly constructed core assets in

Tempe, that are reported to be hundreds of dollars more per month than

Willow Creek, combine to make a very compelling value proposition.”

David, and Steve Gebing, IPA senior managing director, represented the

seller, Acacia Capital, and procured the buyer, JB Partners.

Constructed in 1984, Willow Creek is about one mile from the Valley

Metro’s Loop 101/Apache Boulevard light rail station and one-half mile

from the intersection of the Price Freeway and Broadway Road. The

1.3-million-square-foot Tempe Marketplace is two miles north of the

property and Mesa Riverview, a 1.3 million-square-foot outdoor shopping

center is four miles away. Arizona State University, Arizona State

University Research Park and the Discovery Business Campus are also

nearby. Willow Creek is an impeccably manicured community covering

nearly 18 acres with three swimming pools and a recently refreshed

clubhouse.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 1,800 investment sales and financing professionals located

throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading

specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing,

research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed nearly

9,000 transactions in 2017 with a value of approximately $42.2 billion.

Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing

properties that combines investment specialization, local market

expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art

technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified

investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com

About Institutional Property Advisors

With a network of senior-level investment advisors located throughout

the United States, Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is qualified to

meet the needs of institutional and major private investors. IPA’s

combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise,

industry-leading technology, superior support services and acclaimed

research offer customized solutions for the acquisition and disposition

of institutional properties and portfolios. www.IPAusa.com

Contacts

Marcus & Millichap

Gina Relva, Public Relations Director

(925)

953-1716

