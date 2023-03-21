All over the country, businesses are having trouble filling job openings.

Mostly these jobs pay minimum wage or slightly above it. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

Nineteen states don't have their own minimum wage, which means the federal minimum is in effect. Others have raised that wage.

Here is a list of minimum wages by state. Some counties and cities or towns have a higher minimum wage that the state; we've included that when applicable.

Minimum wage by state

Sources: LaborLawCenter.com and TheBalanceCareers.com.