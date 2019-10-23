The current head of Tucson-based Raytheon Missile Systems will lead a new, combined business unit when Raytheon Co.’s merger with United Technologies is completed in mid-2020, the company announced Wednesday.
Wes Kremer, president of Missile Systems since March, will be president of the Integrated Defense and Missile Systems, which combines Missile Systems and Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, under the merged Raytheon Technologies Corp.
Prior to his appointment as head of Missile Systems, Kremer spent nearly four years as president of the Integrated Defense Systems unit based in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.
The merged business units will have 2019 sales of approximately $16 billion, the company said.
The headquarters locations of the new business units have not been determined, company spokeswoman Corrine Kovalsky said.
Kremer became president of Raytheon Missile Systems on March 30, replacing the retiring Taylor Lawrence.
Kremer, an electrical engineer and former Air Force weapons officer, joined Raytheon in Tucson in 2003 as director of missile system programs.
In 2006, he joined Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems as general manager of the advanced products center in Dallas, before returning to Missile Systems in Tucson in 2008 as director of systems engineering.
Kremer was named director of Raytheon’s Standard Missile-3 program in 2010 and in 2011 became a vice president for air and missile defense before being promoted to head Integrated Defense Systems in in June 2015.